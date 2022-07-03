Yashwant Sinha heaps praise on KCR

Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha being received by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister K T Rama Rao and congress leader Hanumantha Rao at Begumpet Airport. (By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Joint Opposition candidate for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha got a rousing reception from the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) when he landed at the Begumpet airport on Saturday by a special flight. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, Cabinet ministers, TRS MPs, MLAs and MLCs received him at the airport.

A bike rally with several thousands of youth and TRS activists was undertaken from Begumpet airport to Jalavihar, where a grand reception was organised for Sinha. The Chief Minister’s convoy followed the bike rally where Chandrashekar Rao and Yashwant Sinha travelled in the same car.

Chandrashekar Rao reached the airport at around 11.30 am while Sinha arrived at around 11.45 am. Both the leaders were closeted in the airport lounge for about 30 minutes and discussed about Presidential election.

Ministers and TRS MLAs from the city mobilised youth and TRS activists in large numbers for the bike rally from their respective constituencies. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali, MLAs D. Sudheer Reddy, Maganti Gopinath, Bethi Subhash Reddy, Arikepudi Gandhi, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kaleru Venkatesh, Danam Nagender, Mynampalli Hanumanth and Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud gathered large number of youth and TRS activists to take part in bike rallies.

The road leading from Begumpet airport to PVNR Marg was painted pink with TRS flags and banners.