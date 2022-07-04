  
Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP: Shah

Identifying south India as the next region for its expansion, Shah said this will start from Telangana
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared that it is time for the country to reject politics of appeasement, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah making it clear that along with appeasement politics, it is time to put an end to family and dynastic rule, and politics based on caste or creed.

Proposing a political resolution on the second and the last day of the BJP’s national executive meeting in the city, “Shah gave a clarion call that we should reject pushtikaran, parivarvaad, and jaativaad politics,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, while briefed reporters on the party’s political resolution.

According to Sarma, Shah said that in the next three to four decades with the BJP in power, India will emerge as a ‘Vishwa Guru (world leader)’, and that the BJP’s recent victories in elections have endorsed the party’s ‘politics of performance and development’.

Shah also said that the BJP will end the family rule in Telangana and West Bengal, and expressed confidence that the party will form governments in states where the BJP has so far not made inroads.

Identifying south India as the next region for its expansion, Shah said this will start from Telangana, a development that will also put an end to family politics in the state. Shah said that Congress leaders treat politics like a jaagir, but for BJP, politics is a means of service.

Shah also took note of the eight years of the Modi government that put an end to policy paralysis in the country that was the hallmark of governance between 2004 and 2014, the number of families below the poverty line has decreased, and now, the rest of the world looks at Modi with admiration and pay attention to his views on matters of importance, Sarma said.

Shah, Sarma revealed, also said that the BJP government will bring all the good work done for the country by the past governments.

Answering a question, the Assam Chief Minister said during the discussion, the Prime Minister spoke about how the BJP now has a presence in the northeastern states and will continue to expand its footprint in the region.

Sarma said the Union home minister also made a point about how Modi, by selecting Draupadi Murumu as the BJP’s presidential election candidate, ensured that women and a much oppressed scheduled tribe person can become an inspiration for the country.

The political resolution also praised the Agnipath scheme, and declared that the opposition is now disjointed and opposes everything the government does for the sake of opposing the government, and the Congress is besieged by 'Modi phobia'.

...
