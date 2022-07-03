  
Nation Politics 03 Jul 2022 KCR broke constituti ...
Nation, Politics

KCR broke constitutional rules: Smriti Irani

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 3, 2022, 7:52 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2022, 10:10 am IST
By choosing not to greet PM at the airport upon his arrival, KCR 'did not just insult an individual but an institution', Irani said
Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference during BJP's national executive meet in Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC)
 Union minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference during BJP's national executive meet in Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday came down upon Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for ‘breaking constitutionally, politically, culturally, and socially the ‘Maryada (traditions)’ that reflects’ on the Chief Minister’s views and values. Irani, answering questions at a press conference on the sidelines of the BJP’s national executive meeting at HICC here, said by choosing not to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport upon his arrival, Chandrashekar Rao “did not just insult an individual but an institution.”

In response to a question on how the BJP viewed the Telangana Chief Minister’s absence at the Begumpet airport when Modi arrived, Irani said the Prime Minister, on his very first day of holding the office, had made it clear that he would follow the principles of cooperative federalism.

“The Prime Minister, in the past eight years, met leaders of various political parties and treated them with respect as is constitutionally desired and is validated by ‘Maryada’. KCR ji has not only disrupted what has been constitutionally a federal protocol of our country, but he has broken all established norms,” Irani said.

To a question on Modi being described as ‘Tanashah’, she said it was Chandrashekar Rao who flouted constitutional norms. On the TRS leadership describing the BJP meet as a political circus, Irani said, “For KCR and his political entity, politics may be a circus. People in his party may be affiliated to clownish political behaviour and he may not take politics with the seriousness that they deserve. For the BJP ‘karyakartas’, politics is a medium for social emancipation and national building. For every karyakarta of the BJP, to host or to participate in the national executive is a matter of great pride for it is in such national meetings we not only pay homage to the contribution of citizens, we also take oath to serve our country better.”

On the TRS claim that what the Telangana government does today, the country does tomorrow, Irani said, “What Telangana is doing today is dynastic policies. India will never follow it. It (TRS) is a political organisation that is steeped in corruption, and believes that grandstanding means not receiving the Prime Minister of the country. It is a political organisation dedicated to the children of one leader and not citizens of the state, this is not a model that India will ever accept.”

...
Tags: smriti irani, bjp national executive meet
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Rebel MLAs during first Joint Meeting of Shivsena BJP at a hotel in Mumbai, late Saturday night, July 2, 2022 ahead of special session of Maharashtra Assembly. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Assembly session from today; Shinde govt to face floor test on Monday

News

Southern meet to curb human trafficking held in partnership with US Consulate

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur (DC)

Congress inaction led to Udaipur murder: Anurag Thakur

A troupe led by Jaukula Ratan Kumar presented a Perini Siva Tandavam performance for the BJP delegates at HICC on Saturday. (DC Image)

Modi praises Perini Siva Tandavam performance



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR appeals for Sinha as President

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha speaks during a function organised for his felicitation, in Hyderabad, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Draupadi Murmu, tribal leader from Odisha, is BJP-led NDA candidate for President

Draupadi Murmu. (Wikimedia Commons)

Gadkari stresses on need to boost women entrepreneurs

Replying to a few queries in a conversation with Shubhra Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, Gadkari (in picture) said honesty, goodwill and credibility are some of the highest capitals of the 21st century. — ANI

Nadda inaugurates national officer bearers' meet ahead of BJP national executive meet

BJP national president JP Nadda inugrating the party national office bearers meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (Deepak DESHPANDE/DC)

TRS to unleash massive banner blitzkrieg on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

The TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises”. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->