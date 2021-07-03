Nation Politics 03 Jul 2021 Neither PM nor BJP i ...
Nation, Politics

Neither PM nor BJP interested in conceding statehood demand of Pondy: Narayanasamy

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2021, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2021, 1:21 pm IST
Narayanasamy recalled that the Congress alliance had launched a series of agitations for statehood during the previous government led by him
Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy (ANI)
 Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy (ANI)

Puducherry: Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy has charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with showing 'no interest' to concede the demand of Puducherry for statehood.

Addressing reporters on Friday night, he said when Modi was on a visit to the union territory for poll campaign in February, he did not respond to the plea of AINRC made at a public campaign here for statehood for Puducherry.

 

"The Prime Minister chose to remain silent on the demand and this proved that he is not interested in granting statehood for Puducherry," he claimed.

The delegation of two Ministers of Puducherry belonging to the BJP and also the other legislators of the party who met the Prime Minister and Central Ministers recently in Delhi did not make any demand for statehood.

"It is therefore very clear that neither Prime Minister nor the BJP is interested in ensuring statehood for Puducherry," he said.

Narayanasamy recalled that the Congress and its alliance partners had launched a series of agitations for statehood during the previous Congress government headed by him here.

 

"Once statehood is available, the financial status of Puducherry would improve. Decisions taken by the elected government could be implemented fast and Puducherry would be included in the Central Finance Commission," he pointed out.

The former Chief Minister also took strong exception to the Centre's silence on the rise of petrol, diesel and cooking gas cylinder prices.

Very soon signatures from the public would be obtained through special campaigns by the Congress as per directions of the AICC to urge the Centre to roll back the hike in prices, he said.

 

...
Tags: v narayanasamy, cm v narayanasamy, bjp in puducherry, puducherry statehood
Location: India, Puducherry


Latest From Nation

CIAL has undertaken works at an outlay of around Rs 130 crore for flood mitigation in and around the airport. (DC Image)

Cochin airport launches 'Operation Paravaah' for flood control

Ninety percent of them have landed into debt traps, with payments pending to micro finance institutions and private lenders from whom they borrowed money. ( Representational image/AP)

Sex workers in AP fight for survival during pandemic crisis

Nurses at a 100 bed Covid Care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power corporation Limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)

India records 44,111 new COVID-19 cases, 738 deaths

Forest officials negotiate with the villagers for the land. (DC)

Encroachers threaten to set forest officials afire



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC writes to PM seeking solicitor general's removal over meeting with Suvendu

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. (Photo:PTI)

Twitter blocks IT minister's account for flouting US rule

Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana BJP hails PM Modi’s Kashmir move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Cabinet rejig on the cards, Scindia, Sonowal maybe in

Sarbanand Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

TDP slams Andhra govt for misleading people with 'false' COVID vaccination figures

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham