Nation Politics 03 Jul 2021 Farmer falls on TRS ...
Nation, Politics

Farmer falls on TRS MLA’s feet seeking protection of his land

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 4, 2021, 2:54 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2021, 2:54 am IST
The farmer's land has been illegally occupied by land grabbers
Farmer Narasaiah falls on the feet of Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan in Shankarapatnam of Karimnagar on Saturday. (By Arrangement)
 Farmer Narasaiah falls on the feet of Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan in Shankarapatnam of Karimnagar on Saturday. (By Arrangement)

Karimnagar: A farmer fell on the feet of Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan, pleaded with him to resolve the issue of his land, which has been illegally occupied by land grabbers. The incident took place on Saturday at Thadikal village in Shankarapatnam mandal, which created a sensation in Karimnagar district.

When the MLA reached Thadikal village for the Palle Pragathi programme, farmer Adepu Narasaiah fell on his feet. Narasaiah informed Balakishan that he had purchased around 2.15 acres of land on outskirts of Mutharam village in Shankarapatnam mandal in 2010. The government had also issued him the new pass book and even sanctioned Rythu Bandhu to him. But a few months ago, some people had threatened him and started cultivating his land, the farmer complained.

 

He showed all documents pertaining to his lands to the MLA and requested him to take initiative in protecting his land.

Responding immediately, Balakishan assured that he would resolve the issue. He directed revenue officials concerned to deal with the matter and take action against the persons who have encroached Narasaiah’s land illegally.

...
Tags: mla rasamai balakishnan
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Horoscope 04 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The division bench said that the trial court shall be at liberty to pass appropriate orders on the stay application that may be filed by the state government along with plaint, uninfluenced by the order passed by it. (PTI)

Lothukunta land dispute: High Court tells Telangana government to file civil suit

Most of the historic temples date back to Cholas, Pallavas and Vijayanagara empires era in the region and have devotees not only from AP and Telangana but from neighbouring states as well. Representational picture (Twitter)

Temples face financial crises as devotees keep off in Andhra Pradesh

The Centre had sanctioned funds from the PM Cares Fund for setting up the laboratory in the city, said Kishan Reddy. (DC Image)

Hyderabad to have vaccine testing laboratory in a month: Kishan Reddy

Cultivated in Krishnapuram in Mydukur area of Kadapa district, the onion has special properties and is high in phenolic compounds, apart from antioxidants. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Kadapa onions rich in flavonoids, says YVU researcher



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Neither PM nor BJP interested in conceding statehood demand of Pondy: Narayanasamy

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy (ANI)

TMC writes to PM seeking solicitor general's removal over meeting with Suvendu

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. (Photo:PTI)

Twitter blocks IT minister's account for flouting US rule

Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana BJP hails PM Modi’s Kashmir move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Cabinet rejig on the cards, Scindia, Sonowal maybe in

Sarbanand Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham