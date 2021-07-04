Farmer falls on TRS MLA’s feet seeking protection of his land

Farmer Narasaiah falls on the feet of Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan in Shankarapatnam of Karimnagar on Saturday. (By Arrangement)

Karimnagar: A farmer fell on the feet of Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan, pleaded with him to resolve the issue of his land, which has been illegally occupied by land grabbers. The incident took place on Saturday at Thadikal village in Shankarapatnam mandal, which created a sensation in Karimnagar district.

When the MLA reached Thadikal village for the Palle Pragathi programme, farmer Adepu Narasaiah fell on his feet. Narasaiah informed Balakishan that he had purchased around 2.15 acres of land on outskirts of Mutharam village in Shankarapatnam mandal in 2010. The government had also issued him the new pass book and even sanctioned Rythu Bandhu to him. But a few months ago, some people had threatened him and started cultivating his land, the farmer complained.

He showed all documents pertaining to his lands to the MLA and requested him to take initiative in protecting his land.

Responding immediately, Balakishan assured that he would resolve the issue. He directed revenue officials concerned to deal with the matter and take action against the persons who have encroached Narasaiah’s land illegally.