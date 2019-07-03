Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 03 Jul 2019 Spread of anarchy by ...
Nation, Politics

Spread of anarchy by BJP a matter of concern, says Mayawati

ANI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
She said BJP workers and members are taking law in their hands and BJP leadership is ineffective.
Her comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure with BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore. (Photo: File)
 Her comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure with BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said the way anarchy is being spread by leaders of the ruling party remains a big matter of concern.

"The way anarchism is being spread across the country at every level from the people belonging to the ruling party by openly taking law in hand, it remains a big matter of concern. But there has been no improvement in the situation due to infrequent pulling up by BJP leadership and there is no guarantee in future," Mayawati tweeted.

 

Her comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure with BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore.

During BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting held on Tuesday, the Prime Minister had said such behaviour is unacceptable, irrespective of whose son he is, sources had said.

The Indore legislator and son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was recently jailed for thrashing the municipal officer, on an anti-encroachment drive, following a heated argument.

Demanding a thorough probe into the matter, Modi had said that those backing such behaviour should also be questioned, sources added. He advised party MPs to behave in a "responsible and cordial manner".

Akash had thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore with a bat and slapped him repeatedly on June 26 and was subsequently arrested for the act.

While narrating the sequence of events that unfolded before his arrest, Akash had claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation without consulting him.

Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, Akash claimed that the officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "goons" to evict the people from the building that had to be demolished.

On Sunday, Akash was released from jail on bail and was garlanded upon his release by supporters.

"I am not guilty or embarrassed about what I did as it was in public interest. A woman was being dragged brutally in front of the police and I couldn't think of doing anything else," he had said after being released, adding that he hopes he would not have to pick up the cricket bat again.

Akash's supporters even fired celebratory gunshots outside his office as their leader walked out of prison.

...
Tags: mayawati, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

After the MLA was released on bail, he was welcomed with garlands at the local BJP office. (Photo: ANI)

After PM Modi’s rebuke, BJP leader says Akash Vijayvargiya ‘wasn’t welcomed’

The state government has asked 200 officials to take voluntary retirement as they were found guilty in corruption cases. At the same time, more than 400 corrupt officers and employees have been warned of severe punishments. (Photo: ANI)

UP govt initiates action against 600 corrupt officers

Forces used two IAF choppers - Cheetah - for carrying out the operation. (Photo: ANI)

Nandi Devi avalanche: Bodies of 7 mountaineers brought to Munsyari

It shows the mother rhino lying on the ground, lifeless, while her baby tries to wake her up desperately - at one point even trying to suckle her. (Photo: Screengrab)

Baby rhino tries to wake its dead mother killed by poachers, see video



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby rhino tries to wake its dead mother killed by poachers, see video

It shows the mother rhino lying on the ground, lifeless, while her baby tries to wake her up desperately - at one point even trying to suckle her. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Match-winning lady: Anand Mahindra offers to sponsor tickets of 87-yr-old cricket fan

Virat Kohli was seen having a conversation with her after India's victory. (Photo: Virat Kohli | Twitter)
 

Luka Chuppi: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor hide their faces with masks; pic inside

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Help, 40 days here': Migrants crammed into US border facilities cry for aid

The DHS watchdog issued the report after visits to five US Customs and Border Protection agency facilities and two ports of entry in the Rio Grande Valley area during the week of June 10. (Photo: AP | File)
 

Turkey's First Lady faces criticism for carrying USD 50,000 handbag: report

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan recently attracted criticism after she was spotted carrying a handbag that was priced USD 50,000 during her trip to Japan with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: ANI)
 

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Madhya Pradesh HC declines to protect house for which BJP MLA had `batted'

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a stay on demolition of a house, which was in the news last week when local BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted a civic official. (Photo: File)

West Bengal being targeted unnecessarily in the Parliament: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday said that West Bengal was being unnecessarily targeted in the Parliament despite many instances of violence taking place in other states. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to visit Ahmedabad today, will inaugurate projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday to inaugurate a number of new projects. (Photo: File)

MPs from Congress, SP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. (Photo: File)

Bring bodies of 3 dead in road mishap in Saudi: Telangana minister writes EAM

The deceased are residents of Bakaram, Zamistanpur and Musheerabad in Hyderabad. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham