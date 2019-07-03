Cricket World Cup 2019

Scared of enquiry into corruption, Naidu sent 4 MPs to join BJP: Telangana minister

ANI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 9:52 am IST
The Minister accused Naidu of not commenting on the issue.
Earlier in June, four MPs from the Upper House -- Sujana Chowdhary, CM Ramesh, Garikapati Rammohan Rao and TG Venkatesh had defected to BJP. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandra Babu Naidu sent four Rajya Sabha MPs to BJP in a fear that his ill-deeds would come to the fore.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said: "The four MPs were close to Chandra Babu Naidu and knew about each and everything, including his financial and political condition. During Naidu's tenure, huge corruption took place and knowing that the incumbent government will conduct an inquiry and all his ill-deeds would come to the fore, he asked him to join BJP."

The Minister accused Naidu of not commenting on the issue. "When I had quit the party in 2014, he took the matter to the Supreme Court. He comments on each and every issue, but did not give comments when his party leader quit this time."

Tags: talasani srinivas yadav, chandra babu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


