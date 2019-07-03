Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 03 Jul 2019 Modi to visit Varana ...
Nation, Politics

Modi to visit Varanasi, Shah to Hyderabad on July 6 to kick start membership drive

ANI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by JP Nadda.
'Our party workers will go to railway stations, bus stands, markets, hostels and near factories during the membership campaign,' Chouhan said. (Image: PTI)
 'Our party workers will go to railway stations, bus stands, markets, hostels and near factories during the membership campaign,' Chouhan said. (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee on July 6 to kick start a nationwide party membership enrolment programme.

"Shah will arrive in Shamshabad on July 6 to launch the membership drive. Later in the day, he will attend a meeting with senior BJP leaders," a BJP leader told.

 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shiv Raj Chouhan, who is heading BJP's Membership Committee, had also said: "Prime Minister Modi will start a membership drive on July 6 from Varanasi. He will be accompanied by JP Nadda. BJP president Amit Shah will start the drive in Telangana."

"The arrangments for the membership campaign are in the last phase. The meetings of General Secretaries of all States and Districts are over. Now the village level meeting is going on," Chouhan said.

"About 2 lakh membership drive coordinators will visit a polling booth for one whole day, mainly those booths where we have lost in the General Elections," he said.

"Our party workers will go to railway stations, bus stands, markets, hostels and near factories during the membership campaign," he added.

...
Tags: amit shah, shiv raj chouhan, jp nadda, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Nadda will also review preparations ahead of the membership drive which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 6 from the latter's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. (Photo: File)

BJP working president Nadda slated to visit Lucknow for reviewing bypolls preparation

A search has been under way in Majhna Nala, a subsidiary of Choti Gandak river, for Ashique. (Representational Image)

2 UP teenagers jump off bridge into river to shoot Tiktok video; one missing

While the state government has defended the move and said that it wanted to create more space for communities which have been unable to benefit from the OBC quota. (Photo: File)

‘Unconstitutional’: Union minister criticises UP govt's move to expand SC list

Amid US sanctions, Iran on Tuesday said it believes India will act in its national interest on the issue of oil imports and Tehran can act as a 'protector' of India's energy security. (Photo: File)

Hopeful India will act in its national interest: Iran on oil imports



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana, Rajkummar's quirky murder mystery is intriguing

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer. (Photo: YouTube)
 

2019 Apple iPhone 11 to come with exciting 2020 iPhone flagship feature

Chinese consumers opt for flagship models in the USD 730 price bracket and the iPhone XR hasn’t been popular there. (Photo: Hasan Kaymak Innovations)
 

This cow's football skills leaves Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo behind; see video

The video displays a group of young boys playing football in a field when the ball reaches the ‘holy animal’, it takes full possession of the ball.(Photo: AFP)
 

Wife of Amazon founder Bezos to get USD 38 bn in world’s biggest divorce settlement

MacKenzie, 49, an author, will become the world’s fourth-richest woman, and has already promised to give away at least half of her fortune, the CNN business reported. (Photo: File)
 

Gaganyaan: ISRO teams up with Russian company to train Indian astronauts

In a statement on its website, Glavkosmos said it would render to HSFC services on consulting support of selection of candidates for the Indian astronauts, providing medical examination and space flight related training for the astronauts selected. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Whalers bring ashore 27 feet catch, fishermen say ‘worth waiting for 31 years’

The resumption of whaling has been controversial outside Japan, drawing criticism from activists and anti-whaling countries, and whaling communities are sensitive to the optics of the hunt. (Photo: AFP video screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress all set to send Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

The seat has been vacant after the death of state BJP president Madan Lal Saini. Saini was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year when the BJP was in power in the state. (Photo: PTI)

No study on effect of note-ban: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The demonetisation decision in the first term of the Modi government in 2016 had created a huge controversy. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

India-Pak to hold second meet on Kartarpur corridor on July 14

‘Pakistan remains committed to expediting progress on the matter to ensure that the Corridor is operationalized in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019,’ a press release said. (Photo: ANI)

AP: US Consul General Katherine Hadda meets Jagan Reddy

The US official had earlier tweeted to congratulate him for his party's emphatic victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. (Photo: ANI)

They have quit due to personal reasons: Cong leader downplays MLA resignations

Following the resignation of Singh and Jarkiholi, the strength of Congress has come down to 76 in the state Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham