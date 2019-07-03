Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 03 Jul 2019 Mayawati criticises ...
Nation, Politics

Mayawati criticises BJP government for 'hurriedness' over Maratha reservation

ANI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 9:03 am IST
The police have registered a case in the incident and started the investigation.
According to Police Nacharam, deceased T Naveen was a native of Guntur District in Andhra Pradesh and was working in a company here.
 According to Police Nacharam, deceased T Naveen was a native of Guntur District in Andhra Pradesh and was working in a company here. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old worker died on Tuesday after a reactor in a bio company here got damaged due to heavy pressure and fell on him, police said.

According to Police Nacharam, deceased T Naveen was a native of Guntur District in Andhra Pradesh and was working in a company here.

 

"After we received the information, we rushed immediately to the spot and shifted the dead body to the government hospital for post mortem," the police said.

The police have registered a case in the incident and started the investigation.

...
Tags: maratha reservation, mayawati, bjp government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


