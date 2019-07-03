Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 03 Jul 2019 Madhya Pradesh HC de ...
Nation, Politics

Madhya Pradesh HC declines to protect house for which BJP MLA had `batted'

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 11:01 am IST
However, the high court directed the IMC to provide within two days a temporary shelter elsewhere for the family living in the house.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a stay on demolition of a house, which was in the news last week when local BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted a civic official. (Photo: File)
 The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a stay on demolition of a house, which was in the news last week when local BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted a civic official. (Photo: File)

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a stay on demolition of a house, which was in the news last week when local BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted a civic official.

Vijayvargiya had attacked the official with a cricket bat in full public view when a municipal team arrived to pull it down, citing its dilapidated condition as the reason. The occupants were opposed to the demolition.

 

The house is located in Ganji Compound here. However, the high court directed the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to provide within two days a temporary shelter elsewhere for the family living in the house.

"The IMC's bid to dismantle the dilapidated house is in a larger interest so I will not intervene," Justice Rohit Arya was quoted as saying by the petitioner family's counsel Pushymitra Bhargava.

"Though the court did not pass stay order, it directed the IMC to provide a dwelling facility temporarily within two days. The family can live at the place for three months," he added.

...
Tags: akash vijayvargiya, kailash vijayvargiya, bjp, mla, high court
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. (Photo: ANI)

Death toll reaches 137 in Muzaffarpur due to AES

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

The 10 per cent reservation benefit will be provided to only those EWS which do not come under the purview of reservations given to other backward classes. (Photo: ANI)

WB, MP govts' issue orders for 10 per cent reservation to EWS under General category

'Whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be, such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them,' PM added. (photo: File)

Have to set an example to prevent a repeat: PM on Akash's 'batting'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Turkey's First Lady faces criticism for carrying USD 50,000 handbag: report

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan recently attracted criticism after she was spotted carrying a handbag that was priced USD 50,000 during her trip to Japan with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: ANI)
 

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)
 

Video of cow playing football goes viral

The video of the cow has left twitterverse in splits, with some even calling it a reincarnation of a football legend in the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo! (Photo: Screengrab)
 

McDonald's to introduce vegan burger in Israel

The burger by the fast food giant is similar to "The Big Vegan" launched by it in Germany earlier this year. (Photo: File)
 

MG Hector variants in images: Style, super, smart and sharp

On the inside, the biggest addition is the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
 

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana, Rajkummar's quirky murder mystery is intriguing

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

West Bengal being targeted unnecessarily in the Parliament: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday said that West Bengal was being unnecessarily targeted in the Parliament despite many instances of violence taking place in other states. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to visit Ahmedabad today, will inaugurate projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday to inaugurate a number of new projects. (Photo: File)

MPs from Congress, SP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. (Photo: File)

Bring bodies of 3 dead in road mishap in Saudi: Telangana minister writes EAM

The deceased are residents of Bakaram, Zamistanpur and Musheerabad in Hyderabad. (Photo: File)

Scared of enquiry into corruption, Naidu sent 4 MPs to join BJP: Telangana minister

Earlier in June, four MPs from the Upper House -- Sujana Chowdhary, CM Ramesh, Garikapati Rammohan Rao and TG Venkatesh had defected to BJP. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham