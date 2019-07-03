Bring bodies of 3 dead in road mishap in Saudi: Telangana minister writes EAM

The deceased are residents of Bakaram, Zamistanpur and Musheerabad in Hyderabad. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: A report by ANI, which had brought forth the news of the death of three members of a Hyderabad-based family in Saudi Arabia, resulted in action being initiated by Telangana State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Tuesday.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ali requested him to make arrangements to bring the bodies back to India.

"I submit to enclosure herewith the original representation of Syed Ibrahim, informing that his parents and two brothers were travelling from Jeddah to Madina on 28 June 2019 and unfortunately, they met with an accident on the highway, as their car hit the camel which suddenly appeared on the road, resulting with the spot death of three of his family members and one brother survived with minor injuries," the letter stated.

The deceased are residents of Bakaram, Zamistanpur and Musheerabad in Hyderabad.

"I request the Union Minister of External Affairs, Government of India kindly to arrange to take appropriate action and to do the needful," read the letter.