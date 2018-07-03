search on deccanchronicle.com
PM must consult all on joint polls, says Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jul 3, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2018, 1:36 am IST
This matter could well become the next flashpoint between the Opposition and the ruling BJP.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

New Delhi: Speculations have re-surfaced that the Modi government is all set to seriously consider the possibility of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. 

A concerned Congress has decided to take up the matter and reach out to other Opposition parties to pressurise the Central government to not take any unilateral decision in the matter. 

While the Law Commission has called for a meeting of all political parties on July 8 and 9 for consultations on holding simultaneous polls, the Election Commission has also asked them to present their views beginning Tuesday fuelling speculation that the government was indeed considering the option of holding simultaneous polls. 

Senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation and training Ashok Gehlot told this newspaper, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should at least consult all political parties. He should not take a unilateral decision.” 

He said that the Congress might reach out to other Opposition parties and put pressure on the government for holding more widespread consultations. Making the same pitch, former Union

Minister M. Veerappa Moily said in Hyderabad that it is for all political parties to decide on whether or not to advance the polls. “The idea is that the decision will have to be taken objectively and transparently. It cannot be taken just to suit one individual namely the present PM,” said Mr Moily.

Tags: modi government, lok sabha, bjp, election commission, law commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


