KT Rama Rao contradicting own father: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Congress leaders and party workers take out a march from Gandhi Bhavan to Genaral Post Office at Abids on Monday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: The war of words on Twitter between TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and minister K.T. Rama Rao on Telangana statehood continued for the second day on Monday.

Reacting to Mr Rama Rao’s remarks on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Mr Reddy on Monday posted a video of TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech apparently crediting her for granting statehood.

In the video, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was heard saying: “No one can disagree that Telangana was Sonia Gandhi’s initiative. TS was created due to her benevolence. Whoever disagrees with this fact is a murkhudu (idiot).”

“Please watch KCR talking about our leader Sonia Gandhi,” Mr Reddy posted. “Are you disagreeing with your father?” Mr Reddy asked the minister.

Earlier, Mr Rama Rao had said on his Twitter handle: “I stand by my words that the Congress party’s history is filled with betrayals, treachery & deception with respect to Telangana agitation starting from 1952 all the way to 2014. It was the inevitability conferred upon by people’s movement which resulted in Telangana (sic).

To Mr Rama Rao’s question on whether Mrs Gandhi was “Amma” or “Bomma (doll)” Mr Reddy commented: “Sonia Gandhi will always remain in the hearts of Telangana people for creating a new state, for KTR to make reprehensible statements against her is gross indecency & reflects his moral bankruptcy, TPCC and the people will teach a lesson to KTR (sic).”

In reply to this, Mr Rama Rao said, “We shall surely let people decide whose party is morally bankrupt when we go to polls next. Let me remind you that I had offered to quit political life it TRS is not voted back to power. I am going to keep my word whether or not you keep yours (of doing the same if you lose)”.

Mr Reddy replied, “It is TRS which has always been the address for betrayals & deceit. To refresh your (KTR) memory, please see statements & promises by KCR. He enjoyed power as union minister in UPA and now as CM by ignoring thousands of sacrifices by people. They won’t be deceived twice (sic).”