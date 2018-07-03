search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao contradicting own father: Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2018, 6:34 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2018, 6:34 am IST
Mr Reddy on Monday posted a video of TRS president and CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech apparently crediting her for granting statehood.
Congress leaders and party workers take out a march from Gandhi Bhavan to Genaral Post Office at Abids on Monday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 Congress leaders and party workers take out a march from Gandhi Bhavan to Genaral Post Office at Abids on Monday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: The war of words on Twitter between TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and minister K.T. Rama Rao on Telangana statehood continued for the second day on Monday.

Reacting to Mr Rama Rao’s remarks on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Mr Reddy on Monday posted a video of TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech apparently crediting her for granting statehood.

 

In the video, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was heard saying:  “No one can disagree that Telangana was Sonia Gandhi’s initiative. TS was created due to her benevolence. Whoever disagrees with this fact is a murkhudu (idiot).”

“Please watch KCR talking about our leader Sonia Gandhi,” Mr Reddy posted. “Are you disagreeing with your father?” Mr Reddy asked the minister.

Earlier, Mr Rama Rao had said on his Twitter handle: “I stand by my words that the Congress party’s history is filled with betrayals, treachery & deception with respect to Telangana agitation starting from 1952 all the way to 2014. It was the inevitability conferred upon by people’s movement which resulted in Telangana (sic).

To Mr Rama Rao’s question on whether Mrs Gandhi was “Amma” or “Bomma (doll)” Mr Reddy commented: “Sonia Gandhi will always remain in the hearts of Telangana people for creating a new state, for KTR to make reprehensible statements against her is gross indecency & reflects his moral bankruptcy, TPCC and the people will teach a lesson to KTR (sic).”

In reply to this, Mr Rama Rao said, “We shall surely let people decide whose party is morally bankrupt when we go to polls next. Let me remind you that I had offered to quit political life it TRS is not voted back to power. I am going to keep my word whether or not you keep yours (of doing the same if you lose)”.

Mr Reddy replied, “It is TRS which has always been the address for betrayals & deceit. To refresh your (KTR) memory, please see statements & promises by KCR. He enjoyed power as union minister in UPA and now as CM by ignoring thousands of sacrifices by people. They won’t be deceived twice (sic).”

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, k.t. rama rao, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian-American inducted into key aviation team in Trump administration

Vivek Lall, 49, currently vice-president at Lockheed Martin, would be representing the viewpoints of defence technology organisations in the NextGen Advisory Committee of the Department of Transportation. (Photo: Facebook | Screengrab)
 

Watch: Even Colombia cat wants England to lose at FIFA World Cup 2018

The clip shows the white and brown pet mimicking its owner's excitement during a World Cup clash. (Youtube Screengrab/ Estefano)
 

Secret files reveal UK spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

After all these years, a report called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) in the UK Air Defence Region is part of three files running to more than 1,000 pages set to be released after being declassified.
 

Samsung launches Galaxy On6 with Infinity display

The smartphone will be seen competing against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the top-end Realme 1 variant.
 

Realme 1 Solar Red colour variant unveiled

The dual SIM-powered Solar Red variant of the Realme 1 is priced at Rs 10,990.
 

Everything you need to know about iron deficiency – the underrated health hazard

According to World Health Organization, iron deficiency affects 2 billion people across the country. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Can't ignore Indira Gandhi's contribution because of 1975 Emergency: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said BJP government's promise that violence in Jammu and Kashmir would end has turned out to be hollow. (Photo: File/PTI)

Only hard work pays off in Congress, says DK Shivakumar

Water resources minister D.K. Shivakumar felicitates newly elected Youth Congress vice president B.V. Srinivasa in Bengaluru on Sunday. Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy looks on. (Photo:DC)

Forget about Congress, BJP MLAs want to jump ship now: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Bengaluru: No chief whip for JD(S)-Congress yet

Former CM Siddaramaiah has decided to finalise a candidate before Governor Vajubhai Vala addresses the joint session at 12:30 pm on Monday.

Bengaluru: ‘Internal rivalry cost us many seats’

D.V Sadananda Gowda union minister
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham