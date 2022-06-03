YSRC wins four RS seats from AP unanimously

Newly elected MPs (Rajyasabha) members Beeda Mastan Rao, R Krishaniah, and Niranjan Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Friday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress nominees were elected unanimously to four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh on Friday. No other candidate filed nominations for these seats.

Vijayasai Reddy, Beeda Mastan, R Krishnaiah and Niranjan Reddy were the newly elected members.

Returning officer Subba Reddy presented declaration certificates to the four. Later, the four met chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy and thanked him.

The CM wished the new MPs well and advised them to work for the interests of the state through the Parliament interventions and by other means.

Vijayasai said he will work to fulfill the CM’s aspirations, discharge party duties and follow its policies in line with the interests of the state. He will also help the state and the Centre maintain good relations.

He said the YSRC now has nine members in the Rajya Sabha, of which more than half are BCs. “From this, one can understand how much priority the YSRC gives to the BCs. With 21 of our members in the Lok Sabha, a total of 30 MPs will fight for the interests of the state,” he said.

Ryaga Krishnaiah said the CM is promoting the interests of the backward castes in all fields including in education, jobs and politics by giving them a proportionate share vis-a-vis the population.

“So far we have seen politicians who do vote bank politics, giving false promises. But, when Jagan came to power, the welfare of the BCs was taken care of. The welfare schemes implemented in AP and the political reservations implemented here would guide the country in the development of the SC, ST, BC, Minority and other poor sections,” he said.

Beeda Mastan thanked the CM and said Jagan gave many chances to the backward classes.