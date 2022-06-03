Nation Politics 03 Jun 2022 TRS bankrupted TS: R ...
Nation, Politics

TRS bankrupted TS: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jun 3, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2022, 9:51 am IST
Today it is in such dire straits that the state is unable to pay salaries to its employees
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy (DC)
HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that Telangana state had become bankrupt under TRS rule despite it being formed as India's richest state with a Rs 16,000 crore surplus budget. Today it is in such dire straits that the state government is unable to pay salaries to its employees while implementation of welfare schemes are being overly delayed, the Lok Sabha member said.

Reddy was addressing NRIs in Dallas during the state formation day celebrations on Friday. He said that people who voted it to power twice were now vexed with the TRS misrule.

 

The Congress leader said that he was determined to dislodge Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and excommunicate the Kalvakuntla family from Telangana state. “I am prepared to sacrifice my life to liberate the people of the state from the clutches of Rao’s family”, he said in an emotion-choked voice.  

Reddy pointed out that NRIs belonging to the region had set up a Telangana Development Forum in the United States much before the formation of the state.  “NRIs have played a vital role in the development of Telangana”, he said.

 

