TS may follow SL under TRS: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 3, 2022, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Speaking at the Telangana Formation Day Bandi referred to the suicides by farmers, youths and empl-oyees and put the blame on Chief Minister
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay said on Thursday that the ‘failed’ governance styles of the TRS are pushing the state into bankruptcy. “A day might come when the people bear the brunt and turn paupers, as has happened in Sri Lanka,” he said.  

Speaking at the ‘Amar-ula Yadilo Udhyama Aka-nkshala Sadhana Sabha’, marking the Telangana Formation Day at Tatti Annaram in Nagole, he referred to the suicides by farmers, youths and empl-oyees and put the blame on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘corrupt governance’.

 

“The state is witnessing suicides not only of RTC workers, but also intermediate students. When we ask questions, we are slapped with legal notices. I shall not yield to such threats,” he asserted.

Challenging the claims of TRS leaders that the role of the BJP in the separate statehood push had been suspect, Sanjay reca-lled that not only the BJP backed bifurcation, but leaders like Sushma Swa-raj played a major role in Parliament in passing the AP Reorganisation Bill.

“The people in the state are now having the BJP as the only alternative to the TRS and we shall bring to an end the anarchy under KCR. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP will continue to rule the country for anot-her 20 years. The BJP is all set to come to power in Telangana,” he claimed.

 

...
