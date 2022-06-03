Nation Politics 03 Jun 2022 TRS bags two Rajya S ...
TRS bags two Rajya Sabha seats unopposed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 3, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Returning Officer Upendar Reddy handed over election certificates to TRS candidates Dr B. Pardhasaradhi Reddy and D. Damodar Rao
 Hetero Group chairman Dr B. Pardhasaradhi Reddy — Twitter

Hyderabad: The TRS bagged both Rajya Sabha seats unopposed from the state, the Election Commission announced on Friday after the last date for withdrawal of nominations ended. Returning Officer Upendar Reddy handed over election certificates to TRS candidates Dr B. Pardhasaradhi Reddy and D. Damodar Rao in the presence of the legislative affairs minister V. Prashanth Reddy.

Damodar Rao thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for giving him the opportunity to serve as Rajya Sabha member. "I will strive to live up to the expectations of my mentor KCR garu and try my best as a humble soldier of the TRS for development of the state. I shall remain eternally grateful to him and follow in his footsteps to protect the interests of the state," Damodar Rao said.

 

