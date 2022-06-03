Only Congress can make Telangana a model state: Rahul

I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana, he said. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi greeted the people of Telangana state on the occasion of Telangana formation day on Thursday.

In a tweet, he said that India’s youngest state was born out of people’s aspirations for a better future.

“I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana”, he said.

“I want to reaffirm Congress’ commitment to build a glorious Telangana and make it a model state with its thrust on bringing prosperity to farmers, workers, poor and common people”, Gandhi said on Twitter.