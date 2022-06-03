Nation Politics 03 Jun 2022 Only Congress can ma ...
Nation, Politics

Only Congress can make Telangana a model state: Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 3, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2022, 1:30 am IST
In a tweet, Gandhi said that India’s youngest state was born out of people’s aspirations for a better future
HYDERABAD: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi greeted the people of Telangana state on the occasion of Telangana formation day on Thursday.

In a tweet, he said that India’s youngest state was born out of people’s aspirations for a better future.

 

“I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana”, he said.

“I want to reaffirm Congress’ commitment to build a glorious Telangana and make it a model state with its thrust on bringing prosperity to farmers, workers, poor and common people”, Gandhi said on Twitter.  

...
