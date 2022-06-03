Nation Politics 03 Jun 2022 Misdeeds of ruling p ...
Nation, Politics

Misdeeds of ruling party representatives marring YSRC’s image

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 3, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2022, 12:37 am IST
YSRC’s image suffered the biggest dent when its MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar alias Anantha Babu allegedly killed his former car driver
YSRC MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar. (Image by arrangement)
 YSRC MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar. (Image by arrangement)

KAKINADA: Misdeeds of ruling party public representatives in East Godavari district are believed to be nullifying all efforts of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to improve the image of YSRC government by implementing welfare schemes costing thousands of crores.

YSRC’s image suffered the biggest dent when its MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar alias Anantha Babu allegedly killed his former car driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam, who is a youth belonging to the Dalit community.

 

The ruling party tried to recover ground by suspending Anantha Babu from YSRC. However, soon came the arson in Konaseema district over proposal to rename it as B.R. Ambedkar district. On top of it, an audio tape surfaced in which P. Krishna Reddy, son of transport minister Pinepe Viswaroop, verbally abused his own party’s MPTC in the most vulgar language for allegedly being behind the arson. 

Krishna Reddy went on to defend himself in a TV channel interview, maintaining that the audio tape is fifty percent correct and fifty percent doctored.

 

The latest incident of ruling party leaders’ abuse occurred on Wednesday. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja Indravandit allegedly slapped an assistant executive engineer T. Surya Kiran in R&B Guest House in the presence of irrigation superintendent engineer D. Rambabu, PIPLMC circle superintendent engineer B.S.S. Srinivas Yadav and PIPLMC sub-division deputy executive engineer M. Srinivasa Rao.

Surya Kiran went on to lodge a complaint with Three Town police in Rajamahendravaram complaining that the Rajanagaram MLA had slapped him thrice when he was explaining works executed on Puskhara canal.

 

Resenting Jakkampudi’s high-handedness, Andhra Pradesh Executive Engineers Association called for an agitation to condemn the behaviour of the MLA. The association, however, called off its stir on Thursday.

Association joint secretary K. Lakshminarayana told Deccan Chronicle that after they had lodged a complaint with Three Town police, followers of Jakkampudi invited officials of the engineering department, where the MLA tendered his apology to them as well as the victim. The MLA defended himself saying he had slapped the engineer in a fit of anger.

 

Rajamahendravaram Central DSP J.V.V. Santosh, when contacted, maintained that as per Three Town police, nobody has lodged a complaint against Rajanagaram MLA. As such, no case has been registered.

However, damage has been done to the ruling party, as these unruly incidents have occurred in quick succession.

...
Tags: ysrc misdeeds, mlc kills his car driver, arson in amalapuram, pinipe viswaroop son audio tape, jakkampudi slaps engineer


Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy during an event organised to celebrate the Telangana Formation Day, at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Shah: KCR must speak the truth

Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) J.P. Singh during their visit to see Indian developmental projects, in Kabul, Thursday, June 2, 2022. The delegation also meets senior Taliban leadership and oversees the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. (PTI Photo)

Indian team to visit Kabul for first time in Taliban region

I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana, he said. — Twitter

Only Congress can make Telangana a model state: Rahul

Since coming to power, the TRS government has been looting all sections of people, he alleged. Telangana protagonists, martyrs, students, youth and farmers have been cheated by the government, which also threw the agriculture sector into a deep crisis, Revanth (in picture) said on Twitter. — DC Image

TRS has cheated all sections, alleges Revanth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gadkari stresses on need to boost women entrepreneurs

Replying to a few queries in a conversation with Shubhra Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, Gadkari (in picture) said honesty, goodwill and credibility are some of the highest capitals of the 21st century. — ANI

Dravidian or Aryan? Karnataka CM Bommai asks Cong leader Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

BJP's national executive comes to Hyderabad on July 2

The BJP’s national executive meet in the city, the party’s biggest annual event, just one year before the scheduled Assembly elections in Telangana, is expected to exert enormous pressure on the ruling TRS. (AFP file photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi forms 3 groups to chart road ahead for party

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald money laundering case

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->