Misdeeds of ruling party representatives marring YSRC’s image

KAKINADA: Misdeeds of ruling party public representatives in East Godavari district are believed to be nullifying all efforts of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to improve the image of YSRC government by implementing welfare schemes costing thousands of crores.

YSRC’s image suffered the biggest dent when its MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar alias Anantha Babu allegedly killed his former car driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam, who is a youth belonging to the Dalit community.

The ruling party tried to recover ground by suspending Anantha Babu from YSRC. However, soon came the arson in Konaseema district over proposal to rename it as B.R. Ambedkar district. On top of it, an audio tape surfaced in which P. Krishna Reddy, son of transport minister Pinepe Viswaroop, verbally abused his own party’s MPTC in the most vulgar language for allegedly being behind the arson.

Krishna Reddy went on to defend himself in a TV channel interview, maintaining that the audio tape is fifty percent correct and fifty percent doctored.

The latest incident of ruling party leaders’ abuse occurred on Wednesday. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja Indravandit allegedly slapped an assistant executive engineer T. Surya Kiran in R&B Guest House in the presence of irrigation superintendent engineer D. Rambabu, PIPLMC circle superintendent engineer B.S.S. Srinivas Yadav and PIPLMC sub-division deputy executive engineer M. Srinivasa Rao.

Surya Kiran went on to lodge a complaint with Three Town police in Rajamahendravaram complaining that the Rajanagaram MLA had slapped him thrice when he was explaining works executed on Puskhara canal.

Resenting Jakkampudi’s high-handedness, Andhra Pradesh Executive Engineers Association called for an agitation to condemn the behaviour of the MLA. The association, however, called off its stir on Thursday.

Association joint secretary K. Lakshminarayana told Deccan Chronicle that after they had lodged a complaint with Three Town police, followers of Jakkampudi invited officials of the engineering department, where the MLA tendered his apology to them as well as the victim. The MLA defended himself saying he had slapped the engineer in a fit of anger.

Rajamahendravaram Central DSP J.V.V. Santosh, when contacted, maintained that as per Three Town police, nobody has lodged a complaint against Rajanagaram MLA. As such, no case has been registered.

However, damage has been done to the ruling party, as these unruly incidents have occurred in quick succession.