Congress leaders pray for Sonia Gandhi's speedy recovery from Covid19

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders and activists offered prayers across Telangana on Thursday for early recovery of AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Scores of partymen reached temples, churches and mosques for prayers. All 33 district Congress committee members and other senior leaders offered special pujas and prayers for their leader’s speedy recovery.

The Nava Sankalp Chintan Shivir meeting also passed a resolution for her early recovery.

TPCC political affairs committee convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir along with other leaders offered 'chadar' at the Dargah Hazrat Yousufain at Nampally and prayed for Sonia’s speedy recovery.

The TPCC minorities department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, OBC cell chairman Nuthi Srikanth, Hyderabad Congress minorities department former chairman Sameer Waliullah, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, Feroz Khan, Osman Mohammed Khan, Mateen Shareef and other senior leaders also offered special prayers.

Shabbir Ali said the entire party cadre was shocked that Sonia Gandhi was infected with Covid-19. He expressed confidence that she would recover soon.

"Sonia Gandhi granted Telangana to stop the youths and students from committing suicide on the T-issue. She made a huge political sacrifice by converting the 60-year-old dream of the people here into a reality. She always cared for the people and thought of their well-being. Therefore, all the four crore people of Telangana are praying for her early recovery from Covid," he said.