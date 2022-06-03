Nation Politics 03 Jun 2022 CM Jagan urges Amit ...
CM Jagan urges Amit Shah to resolve issues pending for eight years

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 3, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Jagan also referred to Shah about the assurances to AP in Parliament and sought release of the Polavaram funds
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, the second day of his Delhi tour, and urged him to resolve various issues raised during the Southern Zonal Council Committee meeting.

These, Jagan said, were pending ever since the state bifurcation in 2014.

 

The 29th SZC meeting was held in November last year in which CM Jagan had raised various issues of AP with Amit Shah. He once again reminded Shah about them and sought the Centre's help in keeping up the promises that had been made to AP during bifurcation.

Jagan also referred to Shah about the assurances to AP in Parliament and sought release of the Polavaram funds.

Jagan said even after eight years of bifurcation, the majority of the commitments remained unfulfilled. This was causing immense economic hardships and deprivation to AP. Seeking full funding provision for the Polavaram project, he pleaded for the completion of the project by the Centre as per the provisions of the AP Reorganization Act, 2014.

 

CM Jagan urged the central government to settle a power due of Rs 6,112 crore to AP Power Generation Corporation Ltd from the Telangana distribution utilities.

He said the total resource gap for the first financial year after state bifurcation was of Rs 22,948.76 crore. The Centre has said its liability towards compensating AP was only of Rs 4,117.89 crore under standardized expenditure. He sought the central government's intervention in this matter to help AP.

The chief minister said the inadequate coverage of the state’s beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act has been a matter of concern to the state and pleaded for wider coverage of the AP population under the Targeted Public Distribution System.

 

Jagan requested the central government to fulfill the other assurances such as the completion of eight infrastructure projects.

On Thursday night, the CM met Union minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed various matters including the Polavaram project. The CM returned to the state on Friday.

Tags: chief minister jagan reddy, home minister amit shah, southern zonal council committee, polavaram funds
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
