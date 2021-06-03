Mega housing works set to kick off today in Andhra Pradesh

It is estimated that the housing programme will provide 21.70 crore man-days of employment to labourers. (Representational image/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The state of Andhra Pradesh is set to create a new record with the launch of construction work on a massive number of 15.6 lakh houses on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually launch the YSR Jagananna Colonies project across the state. An amount of Rs 28,084 crore has been earmarked for this phase.

As promised in the election manifesto, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has targeted to complete the ‘Pedalandhariki Illu’ scheme by June 2023. In both the phases, as many as 28,30,227 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 50,944 crore. In the phase-2, 12.7 lakh houses would be constructed. While the first phase is set for completion by June 2022, the second phase will be completed by June 2023.

It may be recalled that the state government had already set a record even in distribution of house sites to about 30.76 lakh beneficiaries.

Of the 8,905 layouts in the first phase, 11.26 lakh houses are being constructed as YSR Jagananna Colonies. Similarly, construction of 2,92,984 houses is being started for the beneficiaries with their own land along with 1,40,465 houses for the beneficiaries with allotted land.

The Chief Minister says the government envisages new towns will emerge with these layouts. Authorities have been directed to focus on infrastructure facilities with an expenditure of Rs 32,909 crore. The government is spending Rs 4,128 crore on drinking water, Rs 22,587 crore on roads and drainage, Rs 4,986 crore on power supply, Rs 627 crore on internet and Rs 567 crore on other facilities.

Each house with a uniform design will be built in 340 square feet area with a bedroom, hall, kitchen, bathroom and porch. Also each house is provided with two fans, two tube lights, four bulbs, and a plastic tank. The mapping and registration required for the construction of houses have already been completed and geo-tagging works are in the final stages.

It is estimated that the housing programme will provide 21.70 crore man-days of employment to labourers. Also, large-scale construction work will provide employment to masons, rod vendors, carpenters, electricians, bricklayers and cement sellers.

In another kind gesture, even as the prices of building materials are skyrocketing, the government has taken a decision to provide the material at affordable prices. Reverse tendering has even been done to supply quality materials below market price so as not to burden the beneficiaries. The government has set up warehouses at the village and the mandal levels to store cement and other materials for the construction works.

The government is procuring 69.7 lakh tonnes of cement, 7.44 lakh tonnes of steel, 310 lakh tonnes of sand and other materials for the initial construction. The government will also provide 20 tonnes of sand at free of cost from nearby sand rigs for the construction works.

Further, the government has given three options to the beneficiaries, and made it clear that the beneficiary can make his own decision.

In the first option, the government will supply the quality construction materials required to build the house and will also pay for the labour charges, where the beneficiaries can build the house on their own. In the second option, the beneficiaries can bring the construction materials required for the construction of the house themselves and build a house as per their interests.

The government will make payments to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts in a phased manner depending on the construction progress. In the third option, the government shall build the house, taking the entire responsibility of the building materials needed.