Nation Politics 03 Jun 2021 In a first, works be ...
Nation, Politics

In a first, works begin on 15.62 lakh houses in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 4, 2021, 12:40 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2021, 12:51 am IST
CM Jagan launches a historic housing programme
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched works at YSR Jagananna Colonies across the state. (Photo:DC)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched works at YSR Jagananna Colonies across the state. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The mega construction of 15.62 lakh houses began in Andhra Pradesh, creating a new record on Thursday. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched works at YSR Jagananna Colonies across the state.

As many as 28,30,227 houses will be constructed in two phases at a cost of
Rs 50,944 crore.  In the phase-1, 15.6 lakh houses will be constructed at a
cost of Rs 28,084 crore by June 2022, and 12.70 lakh houses in phase-2 would
be ready by 2023.

 

Addressing the beneficiaries, an elated Jagan Mohan Reddy said a housing
programme for the poor on such a large scale was never launched anywhere in the country. He said this programme gave him more satisfaction than any
other welfare initiative. For its fast completion, the project was
associated with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

After distributing 30.76 lakh house sites to the homeless poor, the
government embarked on another historic programme of making their dream houses a reality.

Referring to the 2011 census, he said that of the total population of 4.95
crore, almost 1.24 lakh people would be having their own houses. New
villages and towns would emerge with all modern amenities in these layouts.
A Joint Collector has been designated in each district to monitor the work,
apart from the existing three Joint Collectors.

 

The CM stated that for the next one week, the foundation-laying ceremonies
would be taking place amid a festival atmosphere by adhering to Covid safety protocols.

Explaining the design of houses, the CM said, “Unlike in the past, the
present government is building each house in a 340 square feet area with a
bedroom, hall, kitchen, bathroom and porch. Also, each house is provided with two fans, two tube lights, four bulbs, and a Syntex tank. This would become an asset worth Rs 5-15 lakhs for each beneficiary.”

Almost Rs 4,128 crore is being spent on providing drinking water, Rs 22,587
crore on roads and drainage, Rs 4,986 crore on power supply, Rs 627 crore on internet and Rs 567 crore on other facilities for these colonies with a
total cost of Rs 32,909 crore on physical infrastructure alone.

 

Ministers Ch. Sriranganatha Raju, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary
Adityanath Das, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, AP-State
Housing Corporation Limited MD Narayana Bharat Gupta and other officials
were present at the event.

...
Tags: ap housing scheme, ap cm jagan, ysr jagananna colonies, pradhan mantri awas yojana (pmay), andhra pradesh housing phase 1, works begin on 15.62 lakh houses in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The state has identified seven lakh people in high risk groups for vaccination and it is being ensured that these groups are vaccinated at the earliest. — Representational image/AFP

Vaccination for students going abroad on June 6

Officials said all the licensed drivers will have to register themselves on the website of the transport department to avail this special vaccination facility. — Representational image

Special vaccination drive begins for auto, taxi drivers in Hyderabad

Those who want to apply for Vahana Mitra can submit their applications by June 5 at the respective secretariats. They will be verified on June 10. — Representational image/DC

Vahana Mitra aid rollout on June 15

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said they were going to administer 1.6 crore doses of Covid jabs by the end of June. — AFP

Andhra Pradesh to extend time for global vax bids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Didi to extend “full support” to ex-CS Alapan Bandyopadhyay targeted by Delhi

It is yet to be confirmed whether Mr Bandyopadhyay, who had indicated on Tuesday he would respond to the notice on proper grounds, had sent his reply to the MHA as the three-day deadline ends on Thursday. — ANI

Seven state medical colleges by next year in Telangana

The Cabinet on Sunday had approved the establishing of medical colleges in Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Kothagudem. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ch Ajit Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Central team in West Bengal for review

The Trinamul Congress supremo also asked the BJP not to create unrest and accept the fact that it had lost the election. — PTI

MHA sends showcause to Bengal's ex-top babu Alapan Bandyopadhyay

The Union home ministry late on Monday evening slapped a showcause notice on 1987-batch IAS officer Alapan Bandyopadhyay hours before he retired as the state’s chief secretary after rejecting a three-month extension. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham