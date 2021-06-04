Executive capital shift to Vizag anytime?

Municipal administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday affirmed that ‘three capitals’ would come into force in AP anytime to ensure distributed development of the three regions of the state. (Photo: Facebook@@BotchaBSN)

VIJAYAWADA: The Chief Minister can work from any place and Visakhapatnam will soon start to function as AP’s executive capital.

Municipal administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday affirmed that ‘three capitals’ would come into force in AP anytime to ensure distributed development of the three regions of the state. He claimed there is no restriction on the Chief Minister and he can work from any place.

Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced three capitals as a policy decision for the uniform development of all areas of the state and, hence, the decision to turn Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital and Amaravati as legislative capital. He said some evil forces unable to digest the distributed development of AP state went to the court against the implementation of the three capitals decision.

The minister asserted that the government would not go back on its decision. He added that the government was working towards resolving legal hurdles and affirmed that court cases cannot stop the CM from working at any place for administrative purposes.