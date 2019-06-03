Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 03 Jun 2019 Rajya Sabha to meet ...
Nation, Politics

Rajya Sabha to meet on June 20

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
The session will continue till July 26, Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Monday. In all, there will be 27 sittings of the Rajya Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament. (Photo: File)
 The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament.

The session will continue till July 26, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Monday. In all, there will be 27 sittings of the Upper House of Indian Parliament.

 

The Lok Sabha has already been convened from June 17. Newly elected members will take oath on June 17 and 18. The Speaker's election will be held on June 19.

Budget will be presented on July 5.

...
Tags: rajya sabha, meet, lok sabha, speaker, budget
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh (Photo: File)

'Development of North East is government's priority,' says Jitendra Singh

Mufti lost in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag parliamentary constituency. (Photo: File)

Kashmir is a political problem and needs political redressal: Mehbooba Mufti

‘His party AAP has lost all 7 seats in 17th LS polls and Assembly polls are underway. He is doing just for the elections,’ BJP leader Vijay Goel said. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal's announcement of free ride to women a 'political gimmick': BJP’s Vijay Goel

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

Statue of Vidyasagar to be installed on June 11



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
 

B’desh fans troll McCullum for his predictions as Baz gives a witty reply; see tweet

The Bangladesh team totally stunned the Proteas who were looking bounce to back after receiving a heavy thrashing at the hands of hosts England. (Photo:AFP)
 

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

Anubha Sinha.
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

A simple 'NO' can set you free

We could be caught up with others’ requests and demands, and it will leave no time for concentrating on yourself. This could pose a risk to your mental health. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kashmir is a political problem and needs political redressal: Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti lost in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag parliamentary constituency. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal's announcement of free ride to women a 'political gimmick': BJP’s Vijay Goel

‘His party AAP has lost all 7 seats in 17th LS polls and Assembly polls are underway. He is doing just for the elections,’ BJP leader Vijay Goel said. (Photo: ANI)

Sadananda Gowda says Grama Vastavya is a 'gimmick' to shift focus from coalition

'Earlier, he (Kumaraswamy) used to go to villages and stay there, but none of the villages had been taken care of by the then government, and now, he faces a big challenge of saving his crumbling government, therefore he wants to shift focus from it,' the Union Minister said. (Photo: File)

Statue of Vidyasagar to be installed on June 11

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy hikes Asha workers' salaries by Rs 7,000

Reddy was sworn-in on May 30 as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after his party swept the Assembly polls and won 151 seats of 175 leaving only 23 seats to Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham