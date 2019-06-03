Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 03 Jun 2019 BJP mixing religion ...
Nation, Politics

BJP mixing religion with politics: Mamata on 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 9:23 am IST
In a video gone viral, Banerjee can be seen getting out of car and trying to confront the sloganeers, calling them criminals and outsiders.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the 'Jai Sri Ram' phrase. The Trinamool Congress supremo also claimed that attempts were being made to propagate the ideology of hatred, which should be opposed.

"'Jai Sia Ram', 'Jai Ram ji ki', 'Ram naam Satya hai' etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan 'Jai Sri Ram' as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics (sic)," she said in a Facebook post.

 

Banerjee said she had no issues regarding any particular slogan being used in political rallies or events of a party. "I have no problem, regarding any particular slogan of political parties in their rallies, and for their party purpose. Every political party has their own slogan. My party has 'Jai Hind, Vande Mataram'.

The Left has 'Inquilab Zindabad'. Others have different slogans. We respect each other," the chief minister said. Banerjee said she does not respect "this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others".

The Chief Minister has lost her cool twice in the last few weeks over people chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' at some places in the state while her motorcade was passing through. On Thursday, Banerjee was greeted by the slogans in Barrackpore, where TMC candidate Dinesh Trivedi was defeated by BJP's Arjun Singh in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Banerjee can be seen getting out of her car and trying to confront the sloganeers, calling them criminals and outsiders. "This is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence, which we must oppose together," she wrote in the post.

Banerjee also alleged that the "misconceived" strategy of the BJP was impacting West Bengal in a negative way. "From Ram Mohan Roy to Vidyasagar to other great social reformers, Bengal has been a seat of harmony, progress and forward thinking. But now, the misconceived strategy of BJP is targeting Bengal in a very negative manner," she wrote.

Banerjee further said that it was time to initiate action to refrain political workers from creating unrest in the country. "This is high time that proper action is taken to restrain political workers not to indulge in activities of creating unrest, chaos, violence and disruption of normal life by taking recourse to misplaced ideologies in the so-called name of religion to create divide among the people," she said.

"We have to and would oppose such moves of BJP very strongly in order to keep secular character of the country as enshrined in our constitution," Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, in an apparent reference to Banerjee, BJP leader Mukul Roy earlier in the day said the TMC chief was losing her mental balance following the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

Without naming Banerjee, Roy told reporters, "I do not understand why a person is getting excited hearing 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is totally uncalled for, and done in order to create unnecessary controversy."

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, jai sri ram, tmc, bjp, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Kushwaha was talking to reporters after a meeting of his party to discuss the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

‘Nitish Kumar will betray you,’ Kushwaha warns BJP

The charge of ministries held by Barman was allocated to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma. (Photo: ANI)

Party made us leader, shouldn't forget it: Biplab Deb on Sudip Roy's removal

The building on which Mamata painted her party's symbol was allegedly captured by supporters of the newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh who had won from Barrackpore after defeating Dinesh Trivedi. (Photo: ANI)

West Bengal: Post polls, politics of 'capturing offices' begins between TMC, BJP

A 23-year-old man has been brutally murdered in a suspected revenge killing in Malkajgiri area near Hyderabad, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

23-year-old man killed by friends in cold blood near Hyderabad, revenge suspected



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DMK chief greets Sonia Gandhi, heaps praise on Congress

M. K. Stalin

Nitish Kumar ignores BJP, takes 8 JD(U) ministers in team

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Jagan to resolve issues between Andhra and Telangana

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: File)

Congress running a ‘hawala udyog’, transfer racket flourishing in MP: BJP leader

‘He does not want to help people,’ was also said by BJP leader Vishwas Sarang when asked about the ‘Right to Water’ Bill that is being drafted by the MP government. (Photo: ANI)

BJP gains from TRS-Congress war

BJP logo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham