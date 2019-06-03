Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 03 Jun 2019 Andhra CM Jagan Redd ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy hikes Asha workers' salaries by Rs 7,000

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
‘This is the priority department and I will directly supervise the performance of the department,’ CM Reddy said.
Reddy was sworn-in on May 30 as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after his party swept the Assembly polls and won 151 seats of 175 leaving only 23 seats to Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Reddy was sworn-in on May 30 as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after his party swept the Assembly polls and won 151 seats of 175 leaving only 23 seats to Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday hiked the salaries of Asha workers in the state from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.

Reddy took the decision in a review meeting of the medical and health department at his camp office. He also ordered revamp of 108 and 104 ambulance services and directed for vehicles to be kept fully operational.

 

The Chief Minister also renamed healthcare programme of "Arogyasri" as "YSR Arogyasri".

"This is the priority department and I will directly supervise the performance of the department," he said.

The Chief Minister also asked for a performance report of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and ambulances and said he wants to make government hospitals and PHCs better than private hospitals.

Reddy also looked into vacant posts, financial requirements and infrastructure development of the sector.

He asked the officials to take stern action in any cases spurious and low-quality medicines and ordered a review of the tendering policies for purchase of medical equipment, medicines, and other amenities.

The YSRCP chief also asked officials to look into why seats in government medical colleges were not increased.

Reddy was sworn-in on May 30 as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after his party swept the Assembly polls and won 151 seats of 175 leaving only 23 seats to Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Accredited social health activists (ASHAs) are health workers instituted by the Central Government's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as a part of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) that began in 2005.

...
Tags: cm jaganmohan reddy, andhra pradesh, asha workers, arogyasri
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Earlier, he (Kumaraswamy) used to go to villages and stay there, but none of the villages had been taken care of by the then government, and now, he faces a big challenge of saving his crumbling government, therefore he wants to shift focus from it,' the Union Minister said. (Photo: File)

Sadananda Gowda says Grama Vastavya is a 'gimmick' to shift focus from coalition

AIIA President Mohammad Sajid Rashidi

AIIA chief seeks strict punishment for Madrassa teacher

Yadav's Samajwadi party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha elections despite fighting in alliance with Mayawati's BSP and Ajit Chaudhary's RLD. (Photo: ANI)

‘2019 was race between Ferrari and cycle,’ says Akhilesh Yadav

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association secretary K P Rao (Photo: ANI)

Olympic Association building belongs to us: Andhra Olympic body



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
 

B’desh fans troll McCullum for his predictions as Baz gives a witty reply; see tweet

The Bangladesh team totally stunned the Proteas who were looking bounce to back after receiving a heavy thrashing at the hands of hosts England. (Photo:AFP)
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

A simple 'NO' can set you free

We could be caught up with others’ requests and demands, and it will leave no time for concentrating on yourself. This could pose a risk to your mental health. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

ICC CWC'19: Key players to look for in England vs Pakistan clash

Out of four matches, Pakistan was able to cross the 300-mark thrice while they were three runs shy to touch the 300-mark in the last ODI. But their opponent has a 'favourite' tag on their shoulder and atop the ICC Men's ODI team rankings.
 

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

Does using a case equal to being poor?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘2019 was race between Ferrari and cycle,’ says Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav's Samajwadi party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha elections despite fighting in alliance with Mayawati's BSP and Ajit Chaudhary's RLD. (Photo: ANI)

Centre dropping Hindi norm shows 'Kalaignar is living': M K Stalin

DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo: File)

Finance Minister must find a solution to economic crisis: Shiv Sena

'In 2015-16, over 37 lakh job positions were vacant, but only 1.48 people were recruited. Likewise, in 2017-18, as many as 23 lakh job positions were to be filled, but only 9. 21 lakh people were recruited,' Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' read. (Photo: ANI)

Bill to ban triple talaq to be brought again: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government will bring a bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq again in Parliament, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday. (Photo: File)

BJP attacks Arvind Kejriwal over new transport proposal

President of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Manoj Tiwari (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham