TRS to mark 8-years of KCR as CM with massive outreach programme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 3, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 11:19 am IST
The programme would be spearheaded by election strategist Prashant Kishor's entity
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Twitter)

Hyderabad: With an eye on the Assembly elections, the TRS will launch a massive public outreach to mark the completion of eight years in office of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on June 2. Rao assumed office for the first time on June 2, 2014, the day Telangana state came into existence.

Party sources said the outreach is being spearheaded by political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which has agreed to work with TRS till December 2023.

 

Rao will be projected as 'pride of Telangana' and TRS as the ‘only party with interests only in Telangana, unlike other contenders, which have political interests and obligations in other states, as well’.

Till date, I-PAC has only been involved in conducting surveys for TRS to gauge the pulse of voters on the performance of TRS government, performance of MLAs in their respective constituencies and prospects of TRS and other parties in the next Assembly elections.

Party sources said that a slew of programmes have been planned by I-PAC for the next one-and-half years.

 

They will mostly be on the lines of the ‘West Bengal model’. I-PAC played a key role in ensuring a third term for Trinamul Congress and its president, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the May 2021 elections.

The TRS is also looking at a third consecutive term in office, next time around.

