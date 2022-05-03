Nation Politics 03 May 2022 Rahul Gandhi will ma ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi will make ‘Warangal Declaration’: Komatireddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 3, 2022, 11:29 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2022, 7:37 am IST
The Congress would expose the lapses of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government, he said
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and said the latter’s unmindful decisions adversely affected paddy farmers in the state. — DC file image
HYDERABAD: Congress star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said former AICC president Rahul Gandhi would announce ‘Warangal Declaration’ on farmers’ issues on May 6 in Warangal. It would be the first meeting to oust the TRS government, he said. The Congress would expose the lapses of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government, he said.

Speaking to reporters in Bhongir on Tuesday, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and said the latter’s unmindful decisions adversely affected paddy farmers in the state. Under Bhongir Parliament constituency, no paddy purchasing centre was set up so far, while Chandrashekar Rao was spending Rs 3,000 crore by demolishing the existing Secretariat building, he said.

 

Congress MP alleged that the Chief Minister ignored four crore population of Telangana state and was only concentrating on his Gajwel Assembly constituency. Venkat Reddy predicted that Assembly elections would be conducted within one year and the TRS government would go. He said Rahul Gandhi would visit Osmania University and interact with students.

...
Tags: rahul warangal tour, warangal declaration, rahul visit osmania university
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


