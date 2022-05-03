Nation Politics 03 May 2022 Rahul Gandhi to visi ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi to visit NSUI men jailed after stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 3, 2022, 6:58 am IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 6:58 am IST
Reddy said that if the state government would not release the NSUI leaders and activists, Rahul Gandhi would go to the jail to meet them
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)
 Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on the TRS government for arresting 18 NSUI activists who had staged a protest at Osmania University Vice Chancellor's office, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi would visit the arrested student activists in the Chanchalguda central prison on May 7.

The TPCC leaders met arrested NSUI leaders and members in the prison during the mulakat and expressed their solidarity. Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao release the young leaders immediately.

 

After meeting the NSUI leaders, Revanth Reddy said that if the state government would not release the NSUI leaders and activists, Rahul Gandhi would go to the jail to meet them. The Congress leaders would stage a protest at the jail against the Telangana government and the police for its hasty and undemocratic action in arresting the NSUI leaders.

The Congress leaders also met Chanchalguda jail superintendent and submitted a representation seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi to meet NSUI leaders and activists in the jail on May 7.

"Rahul Gandhi's programme is scheduled to be held in Telangana on May 6 and 7 in addressing the farmers’ issues. Thousands of unemployed youth are jobless due to lack of opportunities. As many as 80,000 farmers died by suicide due to lack of support from government to farm sector. The government and the police deliberately arrested NSUI leaders and members and sent them to jail," Revanth Reddy said.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Revanth Reddy said, "not only is the action of the police under Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao wrong in trying to prevent Rahul Gandhi from meeting university students, but is also dictating to students of the Osmania University, who have always taken the lead in shaping our state's politics, from deciding whom they should meet. How can CM KCR decide who the students of OU can invite to their campus, meet, or interact with? We will give a call to students of all universities to join their OU brethren and peers in freeing the shackles of restrictions imposed on our great university by the TRS government."    

 

On the other hand, Congress MLA Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) stated that Rahul Gandhi would visit the OU campus on May 7 irrespective of whether or not the university officials gave permission.

AICC in-charge for Telangana affairs Manickam Tagore demanded that the Chief Minister release the young leaders Immediately. "Protest is their right. If you send them to jail for protest, it happens only in dictatorship," tweeted Tagore.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress leaders and activists staged a protest at the Gandhi Bhavan at Nampally against the police for arresting NSUI leaders and burnt effigy of Chandrashekar Rao.

 

...
Tags: anumula revanth reddy, congress leader rahul gandhi, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Ruckus in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area (ANI)

Clashes hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM calls for peace

Political strategist Prashant Kishor — DC file image

TRS to mark 8-yrs of KCR as CM with massive outreach programme

Around three days back he informed his neighbours in the labour colony that the family was going to Tirupati. However, the chit company members received a shock on Monday when some of them received IP notices from Venkateshwarlu. — Representational image/DC

Chit fund owner vanishes with Rs 30 crore booty

The Qurrah was conducted by Ghouse Lafen, chairman of the state Haj committee in the presence of Md Imtiaz, principal secretary to the Minority Welfare department. — Representational image/PTI

1,201 pilgrims for Haj from Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM's lack of vision is root cause of all problems: KTR

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao (Twitter)

Won't give even an inch of land to Maharashtra, asserts Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Prashant Kishor hints at political plunge, beginning from Bihar

Prashant Kishor (PTI file image)

Congress to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ from May 13

AICC leader Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party. (PTI file image)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->