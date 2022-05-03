Nation Politics 03 May 2022 Modi should apologis ...
Modi should apologise to Telangana people: Shabbir Ali

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published May 3, 2022, 10:19 am IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 10:38 am IST
Then why is the BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar doing padayatra in Telangana state, asked Ali
Shabbir Ali alleged that both the state and the Central governments were playing dramas and blaming each other only to create confusion among farmers as farmers faced a huge loss in the rabi season. — DC file image
 Shabbir Ali alleged that both the state and the Central governments were playing dramas and blaming each other only to create confusion among farmers as farmers faced a huge loss in the rabi season.

KARIMNAGAR: Prime minister Narendra Modi was not happy with the formation of Telangana state that was why he said Telangana was not divided properly, alleged by Congress senior leader Shabbir Ali here in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district on Monday.

Accompanied by former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, Shabbir Ali participated in a meeting with party leaders in Huzurabad constituency on Monday.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali alleged that both the state and the Central governments were playing dramas and blaming each other only to create confusion among farmers as farmers faced a huge loss in the rabi season.

When the Prime Minister made comments against the formation of Telangana state and said Telangana was bifurcated unscientifically. “Then why is the BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar doing padayatra in Telangana state? Modi should apologise to the people of Telangana for making comments against it,” he demanded.

 

“The TRS leaders are afraid of Modi and that is why they are not talking and making any comments against him. After coming to power, the BJP government is trying to mortgage the country to corporate companies,” he alleged.

The people should dethrone the TRS government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre which were adopting anti-farmers and anti-people’s policies in the state and at the Centre, he appealed and urged the party workers to make Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Rythu Sangarshana Sabha on May 6 in Warangal a huge success by attending in large numbers.

 

