Congress leaders pin revival hopes on Rahul's meeting
Nation, Politics

Congress leaders pin revival hopes on Rahul’s meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published May 3, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Many of those aspiring for the party ticket in the next elections opine that Gandhi’s meeting will change the state’s political scenario
A file photo of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy along with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo:DC)
 A file photo of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy along with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo:DC)

ADILABAD: Senior and second-rung Congress leaders from the erstwhile Adilabad district are pinning lot of hopes on party leader Rahul Gandhi's Warangal meeting scheduled for May 6.

Many of those aspiring for the party ticket in the next elections opine that Gandhi’s meeting will change the state’s political scenario besides boosting the morale of the party cadre and second-rung leaders.

 

It said that although it was a tough job to mobilise crowds given the soaring temperature, leaders were convincing people that the event was in their own interest. They are mobilising people from Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, and Nalgonda.

TRS and BJP leaders are also closely monitoring the situation and analysing its possible impact on their prospects.

As a follow-up of Gandhi’s meeting, Congress leaders from the district will start their individual campaigns in villages and towns and expose the failures of the BJP and TRS.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc)
Location: India, Telangana


