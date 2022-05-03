BJP alleges scam in pond works; seeks CBI probe

Corporators D. Karunakar, K. Ravi Chary, T. Srinivas Reddy and K. Mahender alleged that the GHMC officials and the management of Ramky had colluded to swindle Rs 130 crore. (Representational image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Alleging that there were irregularities worth Rs 130 crore in awarding tenders for leachate treatment works at Malkaram tank and other artificial ponds near Jawaharnagar dump yard, BJP corporators on Monday demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the issue.

They alleged that the size of the site was wrongly projected as 2.85 lakh square metres in the GHMC’s Rs 251 crore agreement with Ramky Enviro Engineers, while documents pertaining to previous tenders for works at the same site showed it to be 1.47 lakh square metres.

Corporators D. Karunakar, K. Ravi Chary, T. Srinivas Reddy and K. Mahender alleged that the GHMC officials and the management of Ramky had colluded to swindle Rs 130 crore.

“Public money worth Rs 120 crore has been spent for capping works in 2019 but it went in vain as the pollution issue was not solved. Later, Rs 250 crore was allocated without any scientific and legal basis,” said Karunakar of Gudimalkapur division.

Following lack of interest from private parties to a tender last year, the GHMC had in September 2021 re-called the tender, through which Ramky had a two-year written agreement. The agreement, the BJP leaders said, was believed to have been misused for corrupt activities.

The water capacity at the Malkaram tank and 12 other artificial ponds was initially stated as 6,63,861 kilo litres, while the agreement put it at 9,45,834 kilo litres. “This is where the two sides misinterpreted the facts,” the corporators explained.