Telangana Health minister Etala Rajendar removed from Cabinet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 3, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Updated May 3, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Governor issues order based on recommendation from CM
Telangana Health minister Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Facebook @Eatala Rajendar)
 Telangana Health minister Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Facebook @Eatala Rajendar)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday removed health minister Etala Rajendar from his Cabinet. As expected, Rao took the decision soon after receiving a preliminary report from Medak district collector Dr S. Harish confirming the “illegal possession” of assigned lands by Jamuna Hatcheries owned by the minister’s family.

The Chief Minister requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to remove Rajendar from the Cabinet. A Raj Bhavan communique from K. Surendra Mohan, secretary to the Governor, stated in the evening that Soundararajan dropped Rajendar from the council of ministers with immediate effect on advice from the Chief Minister.

 

As reported by Deccan Chronicle in these columns, the report of the collector, leaked to media on Sunday, focused mainly on three issues — encroaching assigned lands of 66 acres and building sheds and laying roads in them, unauthorized felling of trees and taking up poultry without getting the conversion of land use.

The collector gave a survey report also indicating the private patta land and assigned land under possession of the minister’s family.

Meanwhile, Rajendar maintained silence over his removal. But in his interactions with the media earlier in the morning, he had threatened to expose forces that “conspired” against him. He did not reveal any name. On his future course of action, he said he would make a strategic move as any foolish decision would affect not only him but the Telangana society as well, he said.

 

Rajdendar said he would discuss with his constituents, lakhs of youths and organisations that agitated for a separate Telangana, before making his next move.

“While we are busy grappling with the most tragic situation wherein people are dying or struggling for lives, some forces hatched a conspiracy against me with sadistic pleasure. They are nothing short of psychos,” he said.

...
MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
