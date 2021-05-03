Congress wins Lingojiguda bypoll

Congress party candidate D Rajshekar Reddy won by a margin of 1,200 votes over his nearest rival, Akhil Goud of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Photo: Twitter @UttamTPCC)

Hyderabad: The Congress won the byelection to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Lingojiguda ward on Monday. The party candidate D Rajshekar Reddy won by a margin of 1,200 votes over his nearest rival, Akhil Goud of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After registering the victory, Reddy was congratulated by party working president A Revanth Reddy at his Banjara Hills residence.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) did not contest the election as a delegation led by BJP city president N Ramchander Rao requested the working president to support the saffron party candidate on humanitarian grounds. The votes were counted on Friday at the Victoria Memorial Home School in Kothapet. The ward had a total electorate of 47,379 out of which 13,591 cast their votes.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of corporator-elect Akula Ramesh Goud who contested on behalf of the BJP in the GHMC elections held in December 2020.