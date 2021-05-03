Nation Politics 03 May 2021 BJP allies win 13 se ...
Nation, Politics

BJP allies win 13 seats, to form govt in Puducherry

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | B VIJAYALAKSHMI
Published May 3, 2021, 1:47 am IST
Updated May 3, 2021, 1:47 am IST
AINRC president and former CM N. Rangasamy emerged victorious in Thattanchavady constituency
AINRC had secured 10 seats, BJP three, DMK three, Congress two and independents four. (PTI file photo)
 AINRC had secured 10 seats, BJP three, DMK three, Congress two and independents four. (PTI file photo)

Chennai: The NDA led by AINRC (All India NR Congress) is all set to form the government in the Union Territory by winning 13 Assembly seats and leading in three more in the 30-member Puducherry Assembly.  The AINRC had secured 10 seats, BJP three, DMK three, Congress two and independents four at the time of going to press.

 AINRC president and former CM N. Rangasamy emerged victorious in Thattanchavady constituency. A. Namassivayam of BJP won from Mannadipet constituency after defeating his DMK rival A. Krishnan. It may be recalled that Namassivayam, who shifted his allegiance to the BJP in January this year after quitting the Congress, contested polls from Mannadipet seat as BJP nominee.

 

However, M. Vaithianathan of Congress defeated BJP's V. Saminathan, president of Puducherry unit of the party, by a margin of 5,652 votes in Lawspet constituency. Saminathan was one of the nominated MLAs in the outgoing Assembly. Vaithianathan had quit the AINRC a few months ago and joined the Congress.

In an interesting development,  BJP candidates A. Johnkumar and his son Richard Johnkumar won from their Kamaraj Nagar and Nellithope Assembly constituencies.  Meanwhile, none of the five AIADMK candidates emerged victorious in Puducherry assembly elections. For the first time in several years, the Puducherry Assembly will not have an AIADMK representative.

 

...
Tags: ainrc (all india nr congress), n. rangasamy, puducherry assembly, bjp, dmk, congress, puducherry elections
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry


Latest From Nation

Governor Banwarilal Purohit is likely to swear in Stalin as Chief Minister at a simple function inside the Raj Bhavan in view of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: DMK - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

DMK beats AIADMK, wins TN after 10 years

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flashes the victory sign during interaction with media after trends show her party's wins in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI)

Didi tramples BJP in West Bengal

The drive to begin vaccinating those in the age group of 18 and 44 years, that was to begin on May 1, has been indefinitely put off. (Photo: PTI)

No word on resumption of vaccination in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Didi tramples BJP in West Bengal

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flashes the victory sign during interaction with media after trends show her party's wins in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI)

DMK leads in 118 seats, minimum for a simple majority in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party celebrate while holding a picture of DMK leader M.K. Stalin after their party's lead in major seats of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections at party headquarters in Chennai on May 2, 2021. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

Ruling LDF continues to maintain lead in Kerala

Ministers, K K Shailaja, A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran and M M Mani were leading in their respective constituencies, while their cabinet colleagues T P Ramakrishnan and J Mercykutty Amma are trailing. (Representational Image/PTI)

National crisis says SC, warns against clampdown on raising grievances

SC made it clear that police involved in the coercive action against people for writing distressing social media posts relating to Covid treatment will be hauled up for contempt. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham