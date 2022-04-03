Nation Politics 03 Apr 2022 Vizag leads pack in ...
Nation, Politics

Vizag leads pack in Swachh Sarvekshan awards

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Apr 3, 2022, 1:21 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 7:51 am IST
Vizag received an overwhelming 1, 35,650 votes from the people across platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp
Vizag city (Twitter/@harbhajan_singh)
 Vizag city (Twitter/@harbhajan_singh)

Visakhapatnam,: Visakhapatnam has topped the country in terms of maintaining cleanliness and launching sanitary measures. This honour has been bestowed upon the city by people by way of votes in a nationwide survey for Swachh Sarvekshan-2022 awards.

As per the latest data, Vizag received an overwhelming 1, 35,650 votes from the people across platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and face-to-face interaction in response to the `Vote for Your City’ programme that was launched on March 1 and will run through till April 15.

 

Vizag is followed by south Delhi with nearly 90000 votes, New Delhi (71,000), Kurnool (59,337) and Pimpri (58000). Greater Hyderabad figured in the top 10 cities but with only 44000 votes.

"Except Vizag, Kurnool, Nellore and Guntur, no other civic body from Andhra Pradesh was included in the top 10 ULBs citizen feedback," said a functionary from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department.

Tirupati and Vijayawada received only 40,696 and 11,075 votes respectively as on April 1 while Kakinada polled 39,472 votes. Hitting a new-low were ULBs like Rajampeta and Rajam, which received single digit votes while Penukonda in Anantapur district received just one vote.

 

The citizens are asked seven questions to rate their city's sanitary measures. The parameters include the city's waste processing capabilities and treatment measures, faecal sludge management, road cleanliness on roads, public places and toilets.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Greater Visakhapatnam chief medical officer K.S.L.G. Sastry said that Vizag had received the best city award last time.

"This time the feedback is more authentic as the government has set up an OTP system for every feedback," said an official from AP Swacha Andhra Corporation.

 

The Union ministry of urban development will declare the rankings in monsoon.


