Senior Congress leaders leave for Delhi to settle internal rivalry

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Apr 3, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
AICC sent invitations to more than 30 senior leaders including V. Hanumantha Rao, Sangareddy MLA Turpu Jayaprakash, Marri Shashidhar Reddy
Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao. (DC File)
HYDERABAD: Thirty senior leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) including working presidents and former ministers have left for New Delhi to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday over internal disputes.

Rahul Gandhi would interact with the TPCC leaders and giving them guidelines to bring the party to power in Telangana, sources said. His meeting with Telangana Congress leaders is significant following complaints on TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy by a group of senior leaders.

 

The AICC sent invitations to more than 30 senior leaders including V. Hanumantha Rao, Sangareddy MLA Turpu Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former minister Ponnala Laxmaiah and others.

Earlier, Jagga Reddy, who was removed as TPCC working president, and others lodged a complaint with the Congress high command against Revanth Reddy for not informing them of party activities being held in their districts. A few days ago, Venkat Reddy and former TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy met Rahul Gandhi at Parliament and complained about the developments in the TPCC.

 

After the five state general elections, the AICC reviewed the party situation in other states and convened a meeting with the TPCC leaders, working presidents and former ministers and other senior leaders on Monday. Hanumantha Rao, Laxmaiah and others have arrived in Delhi, other leaders would go to Delhi on Sunday and Monday to attend the meeting.

"We will discuss with Rahul Gandhi to streamline the system in TPCC for smooth functioning of party activities in Telangana. We will explain to Rahul Gandhi and comply with their instructions to get the party into power by winning a majority of seats in ensuing general elections," Hanumantha Rao said.

 

Meanwhile, a few senior leaders from Telangana sought the appointment with party president Sonia Gandhi for explaining about the regular party activities and issues in TPCC functioning in Telangana. Based on the appointment, more than five senior leaders are likely to meet Sondia Gandhi.

Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee, congress leader rahul gandhi, hanumantha rao
Location: India, Telangana


