Nation Politics 03 Apr 2022 Scorching sun likely ...
Nation, Politics

Scorching sun likely to throw wet blanket on TRS stir plans

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Apr 4, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 7:06 am IST
The TRS is planning to take out a series of agitation programmes demanding the Centre to procure total paddy from Telangana from Monday
people in the erstwhile Adilabad district are experiencing high temperatures that touched 43 degrees Celsius. ( Representational image)
 people in the erstwhile Adilabad district are experiencing high temperatures that touched 43 degrees Celsius. ( Representational image)

Adilabad: In all probability, TRS leaders will have a tough time mobilising the public and farmers in large numbers to the much-hyped agitation being taken up against the BJP-led Central government over paddy procurement issue as people prefer to remain indoors to avoid their health getting affected following soaring temperatures.

Already, people in the erstwhile Adilabad district are experiencing high temperatures that touched 43 degrees Celsius and the high temperatures may continue for some more days.   

 

The TRS is planning to take out a series of agitation programmes demanding the Centre to procure total paddy from Telangana from Monday.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao called upon the people and TRS cadres to stage protests in mandal headquarters on Monday, block national highways on April 6, sit on deeksha in the district headquarters on April 7, hoisting black flags atop houses in the villages on April 8 and Challo Delhi on April 11.

TRS leaders say it is a tough job to mobilise people to the national highway to block it for long distances. Instead, they are focusing on shifting people from villages nearest to national highways.

 

A TRS leader from Adilabad, on condition of anonymity, said even they were trying to avoid elderly persons for the highway blockade in view of the soaring temperatures and to avoid any untoward incidents.

He said even people were not able to sit for a long time on blacktop roads at various places on NH-44 in Adilabad and Nirmal districts since it would become hot and cause even burns if anybody dared to sit on the road under the scorching sun.

Leaders are not trying to erect tents on national highways and also ensure sufficient drinking water and fruits for protesters and keep medical kits that would be useful in an emergency. Serious efforts are being made to shift people in vehicles in the morning itself from the nearest villages to identified places on national highways where they would block the road.  

 

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti (trs)
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Students undergo thermal screening and sanitise their hands at the entry gate of an examination centre to appear in the West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Examination in Kolkata, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (PTI /Swapan Mahapatra)

Single-day rise in COVID-19 cases falls below 1,000 in India

This was done following a request from the 1,400 stall-holders who said they had to recoup their losses. (DC)

Annual Numaish extended by 6 days, to remain open till April 14

People detained during the raid at the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo by arrangement)

Anger, threats .... party goers loudly procliam innocence

Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that as of now, there is no reorganization of ZPs. (Facebook)

Current 13 ZPs to continue in 26 districts of AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bill to collect prisoners’ biometric data tabled in Lok Sabha

Minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni. (Twitter)

Congress calls meeting on Saturday to discuss organizational elections

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala with party leader KC Venugopal. — PTI File photo

Shah, Nadda, Dhami meet over new government in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J.P. Nadda. (PTI file image)

Ten AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab

AAP leader Dr Baljit Kaur take oath as ministers in the Punjab cabinet. (via ANI)

Mamata calls non-BJP CMs' meet on Centre's interference

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->