Telangana High Court dismisses PIL on creation of new districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed a PIL that challenged the creation of new districts in Telangana.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, had recently pronounced the judgement in a PIL filed in 2017 challenging the creation of new districts. The petitioner's contention was that the decision was contrary to the statutory provisions as contained in the Telangana Districts (Formation) Act, 1974 and the Telangana Districts (Formation) Rules, 2016.

He submitted that Section 3 of Telangana Districts (Formation) Act, 1974 enables that before issuing any notification for a new district, the government or the commissioner of land revenue, shall publish the proposals inviting objections or suggestions thereon from those residing within the district, revenue division, mandal or village, who are likely to be affected thereby within the period as may be specified therein, and shall take into consideration the objections or suggestions, if any, that are received.

His grievance was that the representations from the public were not looked into and he sought quashing of G.O. Ms. No. 240 (October 11, 2016) related to the formation of new districts.

Dismissing the PIL, the court said that the petitioner has not been able to point out infringement of any fundamental right and noted that the creation of new districts, revenue divisions or mandals is purely a policy decision of the state government.

It also observed that the GO 240 was issued strictly in consonance with the Telangana Districts (Formation) Act, 1974 and the Telangana Districts (Formation) Rules, 2016 and therefore, the court does not find any reason to interfere with a policy decision of the government.