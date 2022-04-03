Bandi demands funds for Pranahita Pushkaralu

HYDERABAD: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that the Telangana government release funds immediately for Pranahita Pushkaralu, to be held from April 13 in Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion of Ugadi celebrations at the state BJP office at Nampally on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar said Pranahita Pushakaralu was the first such event after the formation of Telangana state.

"The state government failed to allocate proper funds to make basic facilities to devotees for Pushkaralu. Thousands of devotees from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh will take bath at Kaleshwaram and offer prayers at Mukteswara Temple. The government deliberately did not sanction funds to provide facilities to devotees," the BJP chief alleged.