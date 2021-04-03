Nation Politics 03 Apr 2021 Vizag to be promoted ...
Nation, Politics

Vizag to be promoted as IT destination soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 3, 2021, 7:47 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2021, 9:06 am IST
Investments are expected for setting up of 52 units linked to artificial intelligence, robotics and genetics sectors
The government is going to build three concept cities on 2000 acres by 2024, with internet facility to every village through Fibernet. — DC file photo
 The government is going to build three concept cities on 2000 acres by 2024, with internet facility to every village through Fibernet. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: IT minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy has said the CXO conference organised here is aimed at boosting the cause of expansion of the IT industry in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the conference here on Friday, he said chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would take the state’s IT sector forward with several novel ideas. Many schemes have been introduced in the field of education and other sectors.

 

The minister said the government is transforming Visakhapatnam into a major IT destination. Investments are expected for setting up of 52 units linked to artificial intelligence, robotics and genetics sectors.

He recalled Jagan saying during his recent Padayatra that he was aware of the problems of the people in various segments. Many schemes have been introduced in the field of education, like the Vidya Kanuka scheme and the schemes for quality education and medical care for all.

“We are working for agricultural development and creating quality human resources. The government has taken care of the MSME industries during the bleak Covid season. With the help of the chief minister, we have created employment opportunities for small traders,” he said.

 

Gautam Reddy said the government was offering schemes directly to the beneficiaries. “We are using technology in government management and focusing on providing IT infrastructure. The government is going to build three concept cities on 2000 acres by 2024, with internet facility to every village through Fibernet. Digital library and digital broadband will cover every village. Creating some 90,000 IT work stations is our target and this would be achieved by year 2024 in AP,” he said.

IT department secretary G. Jayalakshmi, MLAs, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Abbai Chowdary, special chief secretary to higher education Sateesh Chandra, special chief secretary (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah and special chief secretary (municipal department) Y. Srilakshmi were among the officials who addressed the CXO conference.

 

...
Tags: mekapati goutham reddy, cxo conference, vizag it destination, artificial intelligence robotics, genetic sector, concept cities andhra pradesh, jagan mohan reddy, fibernet
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The practical examinations for the Intermediate Board are scheduled from April 7. (Representational image/DC)

Telangana intermediate exams: Format for practicals may change

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the in-charges and leaders to work hard and ensure the result created such a huge impact that the whole country would stand up and take note. — Twitter

YSR Congress keen on winning Tirupati LS by-poll by huge margin

RIMs have not been paying salaries to security guards since June 2020. — Representational image

Kadapa RIMS security guards not paid for 10 months

A low pressure area over South Andaman and its neighbourhood became well-marked and intensified into a depression over north Andaman Sea. — Representational image

Severe heat wave conditions predicted for Guntur and Prakasam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

Clashes and drama at Nandigram; Mamata stranded at booth, dials Guv for rescue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at a polling station during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Boyal in Nandigram. (Photo: PTI)

Modi pushes for modernising agriculture

Asserting that adopting modern practices in the agriculture sector is imperative, Modi said in every aspect of life, newness and modernisation are essential. (Photo: PTI)

Shah: Will win 50 of 60 seats in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham