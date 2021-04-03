Vizag to be promoted as IT destination soon

The government is going to build three concept cities on 2000 acres by 2024, with internet facility to every village through Fibernet. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: IT minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy has said the CXO conference organised here is aimed at boosting the cause of expansion of the IT industry in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the conference here on Friday, he said chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would take the state’s IT sector forward with several novel ideas. Many schemes have been introduced in the field of education and other sectors.

The minister said the government is transforming Visakhapatnam into a major IT destination. Investments are expected for setting up of 52 units linked to artificial intelligence, robotics and genetics sectors.

He recalled Jagan saying during his recent Padayatra that he was aware of the problems of the people in various segments. Many schemes have been introduced in the field of education, like the Vidya Kanuka scheme and the schemes for quality education and medical care for all.

“We are working for agricultural development and creating quality human resources. The government has taken care of the MSME industries during the bleak Covid season. With the help of the chief minister, we have created employment opportunities for small traders,” he said.

Gautam Reddy said the government was offering schemes directly to the beneficiaries. “We are using technology in government management and focusing on providing IT infrastructure. The government is going to build three concept cities on 2000 acres by 2024, with internet facility to every village through Fibernet. Digital library and digital broadband will cover every village. Creating some 90,000 IT work stations is our target and this would be achieved by year 2024 in AP,” he said.

IT department secretary G. Jayalakshmi, MLAs, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Abbai Chowdary, special chief secretary to higher education Sateesh Chandra, special chief secretary (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah and special chief secretary (municipal department) Y. Srilakshmi were among the officials who addressed the CXO conference.