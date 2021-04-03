Nation Politics 03 Apr 2021 Shah: Will win 50 of ...
Nation, Politics

Shah: Will win 50 of 60 seats in West Bengal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Apr 3, 2021, 4:57 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2021, 6:56 am IST
He made the startling claim at two BJP rallies in North Bengal where he set a target before his party of bagging another 50 seats
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, at Baruipur Paschim in South 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Continuing his trick to demoralise the Trinamul Congress and garner votes for the BJP with his exit poll-style assessment, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday put more than 50 seats including Nandigram out of 60, which went to the first two phases of the elections in the state, in the saffron party's kitty.

He made the startling claim at two back-to-back BJP rallies in North Bengal where he set a target before his party of bagging another 50 seats. At Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar, Shah said, "All have seen  the first two phases of polls. What happened there? Kamal khila hai (Lotus has bloomed). Mark my words. The BJP has already won more than 50 out of 60 seats."

 

At Kalchini in Alipurduar he added, "Two phases of polls covering 60 seats were held. Among these, lotus is going to bloom in 50 seats for the BJP. I have come to North Bengal because here 50 seats out of 60 will not be enough. BJP needs 50 out of 50 here."

On May 28, Shah had made a similar forecast, apparently based on the feedback from his party and internal security agencies, from New Delhi, a day after the first phase polls in the state, predicting the BJP's victory in 26 seats out of 30.

Though he did not reveal this time exactly how many seats the BJP won out of another 30, a straight arithmetic calculation hints at the figure to be at least 24 seats in the second phase of the polls, held on Thursday, which matches his assessment of his party's win in 50 plus seats so far.

 

Triggering speculation, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah also asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who contested at Nandigram against her former aide Shuvendu Adhikari of the BJP, suffered defeat and mocked the TMC chief for allegedly refusing to contest from any seat in North Bengal.

"Yesterday Didi contested the polls in Nandigram. It is now certain she has lost there. Time has come now for her to go. Later her adviser met and asked her: where will you now fight from? She told him: ‘Field me anywhere except North Bengal because people of the region will not elect me’," he claimed while adding, "On May 2 counting of votes will start at 10 am. At 11 am BJP will take the lead. At 2 pm Didi will be gone."

 

In a veiled reference to the separate statehood demand of Gorkhaland, the Union home minister tried to woo the Gorkhas to get back their votebank with a promise to work for a "permanent political solution" in the hills. He talked of sops for Nepali films and introduction of a Nepali radio channel.

Shah alleged that North Bengal, which is 700 km away from Kolkata, is 7,000 km from Banerjee's "heart" as her party stands on three Ts — Tolabaji, Tanashahi and Tustikaran while the BJP means three Vs — Vikash, Vishwas and Vyapar.

 

...
Tags: amit shah, west bengal elections, mamata banerjee, third phase elections, bjp will win 50 of 60 seats, amit shah in bengal


Horoscope 03 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In a series of Tweets, Owaisi reminded Banerjee that the Trinamul chief had voted against a resolution in Parliament condemning the then Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, after the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo: AFP)

Owaisi says Mamata did not care to improve lot of Muslims in Bengal

K.T. Rama Rao said that the state was being developed even though the Centre was not extending much cooperation. (Photo: Twitter @MinisterKTR)

KTR: Telangana grows despite Centre fund cut

Forest stretches in Nallamala near Pacharla and Giddalur fringe have been regularly witnessing forest fires in the past one week. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Fires frequent in Nallamala forests of Kurnool circle

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar was reviewing allocations made for the welfare of BCs in the State Budget and the plan to implement BC welfare schemes this year. (Photo: Twitter @GKamalakarTRS)

KCR Apathbandhu for MBC's to start on April 27



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

Clashes and drama at Nandigram; Mamata stranded at booth, dials Guv for rescue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at a polling station during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Boyal in Nandigram. (Photo: PTI)

Modi pushes for modernising agriculture

Asserting that adopting modern practices in the agriculture sector is imperative, Modi said in every aspect of life, newness and modernisation are essential. (Photo: PTI)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala will not be re-inducted in AIADMK: D Jayakumar

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar(R) during an election campaign rally, in Chennai, Saturday, March 24, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham