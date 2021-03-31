KCR forms nodal agency for development of RR, Medchal-Malkajgiri districts

People living in these districts, should get medical and educational facilities on par with Hyderabad, says the CM. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has constituted a nodal agency headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for the integrated development of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, which are developing fast, and to find permanent solutions to the problems faced by the districts.

The CM said all these areas have become a part of Hyderabad. “Since a lot of people from all over the country are coming settling down here, plans should be prepared based on the growing needs,” he said.

The CM said that all the Assembly segments, municipalities and other important towns under these districts should have integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, town halls, laying of roads, infrastructure like power, drinking water, cleanliness, repairing of the sewerage and drainage. He said a permanent solution should be found for the free flow of traffic and prevention of floodwater submerging lowlying areas.

People living in these districts, should get medical and educational facilities on par with Hyderabad, the CM said. For this, local MLAs should prepare a plan based on the issues and needs in their constituencies.

The Chief Minister instructed the CS to meet local ministers, MLAs, MLCs and officials of the departments concerned to develop a plan. He was speaking at a review meeting on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan on the two districts.

“To keep pace with the changing times and the needs, there is a need to form plans for the integrated development of the municipalities and corporations in these areas,” the CM said. “A comprehensive plan should be prepared for the integrated development of these districts along with Hyderabad.”

The CM advised public representatives to have at least one meeting a month with the CS. The nodal officer should review the programme regularly and the government is ready to provide adequate funds, the CM said.

Chandrashekar Rao said development works should be taken up in all municipalities and municipal corporations in these two districts.