Telangana local polls after bypoll in Nagarjunasagar

Hyderabad: The stage is set for yet another electoral battle between the TRS and the Opposition parties in May, after the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll is held on April 17.

Elections to the Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations and five municipalities — Siddipet, Achampet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal and Kothur — are likely to be held in the second week of May.

The government has completed the process of delimitation of divisions and wards in these corporations and municipalities.

The department of municipal administration and urban development is expected to issue a government order in a week or two notifying the delimitation of wards. This will pave the way for the TS Election Commission to issue the notification for the civic polls.

The number of divisions in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been increased from 58 to 66 and at the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) from 50 to 60. The wards in Siddipet have been increased to 43, Jadcherla 27, Achampet 20, Nakrekal 20 and Kothur 12.

With this, all the elections in Telangana state from the village to the national level will be completed.

With this, all the parties are giving utmost importance to these civic elections believing that they will set the tone for the 2023 Assembly polls.

While the TRS is aiming to win all these corporations and municipalities to prove yet again that it’s unbeatable, the Congress and BJP are competing to prove that they are the only alternative to the TRS.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has kickstarted the campaign in Khammam by launching a slew of development programmes on Sunday.

The term of the Warangal and Khammam corporations ended on March 14, while that of Siddipet will end on April 15. Kothur and Nakrekal are newly formed municipalities while elections for Jadchela municipality could not be held earlier due to legal issues.