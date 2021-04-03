Nation Politics 03 Apr 2021 KTR drinks water fro ...
KTR drinks water from tap of Mission Bhagiratha project, sprinkles it over head

In Sattupalli, Rama Rao assured that he would develop Vesyakanthala Cheruvu on the lines of Tank Bund in Hyderabad
KTR has shown respect to Mission Bhagiratha water as though it is Gangajalam, says Nama Nageswara Rao. — Twitter
KHAMMAM: Municipal administration minister K. T. Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated a complex of 1,000 double bedroom (DBR) houses at Tekulapalli in Khammam, apart from starting a Mission Bhagiratha project that will supply drinking water to 1.4 lakh households within Khammam Municipal Corporation limits.

What attracted attention was Rama Rao opening the water tap at one the DBR apartments, drinking its water with zeal, and pouring some water drops on his head in devotion.

 

The incident was highlighted at a meeting by Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao during his speech in a meeting. Nama said, “KTR has shown respect to Mission Bhagiratha water as though it is Gangajalam,” he remarked.

Rama Rao also visited a Vaikuntadhamam (crematorium) in Khammam and appreciated the atmosphere there and its maintenance. He laid a foundation stone for a road from Sri Sri Circle to Venkatayapalem in Khammam. Roads and buildings minister V. Prasanth Reddy was present on the occasion.

In Sattupalli, Rama Rao assured that he would develop Vesyakanthala Cheruvu on the lines of Tank Bund in Hyderabad. He unveiled a statue of Chakali Ilamma and opened a new municipal building in Sattupalli. MLA Venkata Veeraiah announced that KTR is interested in taking up several development projects in Sattupalli.

 

