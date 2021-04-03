KCR Apathbandhu for MBC's to start on April 27

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar was reviewing allocations made for the welfare of BCs in the State Budget and the plan to implement BC welfare schemes this year. (Photo: Twitter @GKamalakarTRS)

Hyderabad: A new scheme, ‘KCR Apathbandhu’ for the uplift of Most Backward Classes (MBC) will be launched on April 27 to mark the 20th TRS formation day, BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar said on Friday.

Under the scheme, ambulances will be provided to unemployed youth under the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category through financial assistance from the BC Corporation.

The minister was reviewing allocations made for the welfare of BCs in the State Budget and the plan to implement BC welfare schemes this year.

Further, a new scheme with Rs 100 crore will be launched to provide employment opportunities to the community youth. Under this, about 10,000 women from the BC communities would be trained in stitching. Sewing machines and other material would be provided to each unit comprising 25 members, the minister added.

Educated youth would be trained at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) here. He directed the officials to take measures to provide employment to all BCs through the 11 BC Federations.

This apart, Rs 300 crore would be spent to provide vocational training such as AC and two-wheeler repair etc for 50,000 BC youth.

The minister stated that the government would include another 25 castes in the list of Backward Classes.

He thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for sanctioning an additional Rs 12,000 crore in Budget for BC welfare this year despite financial constraints.