TJAC chief Prof Kodandaram says KCR is 1st work-from-home CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman Prof. Kodandaram on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government after announcing his new political party Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) here.

He said all the Constitutional and administrative systems have lost respect and have became defunct in the state with the Chief Minister wielding all the powers. He said even ministers are not called for departmental review meetings and all major decisions are taken in their absence.

He said Mr Rao holds the dubious distinction of being the only CM in the country who rules the state without coming to the Secretariat. “The CM failed on all fronts and could not fulfil the aspirations of people, who fought statehood. The state has become ‘bandhi’ (captive) in the hands of KCR’s family members. Only four members in the CM’s family are enjoying the fruits of Telangana statehood,” he alleged.

“TJAC has toured 500 villages in Telangana so far. It was found that farmers are denied MSP, no jobs provided for unemployed youth and no place for democratic rights in state. There is no representation for women in cabinet. Section 144 is being enforced in several villages to suppress the rights of farmers and who question the highhandedness of government,” he stated.