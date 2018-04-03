search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul to kick-start fifth leg of campaign in Karnataka today

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Rahul will travel to Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Ramanagar district as part of his campaign in the poll-bound state.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will conclude the campaign by addressing the public at Magadi in Ramanagar district (Photo: File/PTI)
Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to kick-off his fifth leg of election campaign in Karnataka on Tuesday with his itinerary including places covered recently by BJP national president Amit Shah.

Rahul will travel to Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Ramanagar district as part of his two-day campaign in the poll-bound state.

 

Besides holding a public meeting, he will also meet Shivakumar Swamiji of Siddaganga Math, who turned 111 on Saturday, as per the programme details released by the party.

The Congress president will meet people at Bus Stand Chowk and address a public gathering in Shivamogga on Tuesday. He will then visit Honnalli, Harihara and Bathi towns in Davangere district.

Rahul will meet people in Kunigal town and conclude another round of campaigning by addressing a public campaign at Magadi in Ramanagar district before leaving for Delhi.

Shah had toured these places on March 26 and 27. Touring Karnataka extensively, Shah has completed four rounds of campaign in the run-up to the May 12 assembly polls.

Shah had also called on Shivakumara Swamiji and sought his blessings. In February, the senior BJP leader had addressed a public gathering at Holalakere.

Against the backdrop of Karnataka government according religious minority tag to Lingayats ahead of the assembly polls, BJP as well the Congress launched an extensive drive to woo the Lingayats, who are numerically and politically strong in Karnataka.

Rahul's meeting with Shivakumar Swamiji is aimed at strengthening his party's base among Lingayats.

While Shivamogga and Davangere have substantial Lingayat population, Chalkere and Holalakere in Chitradurga are dominated by tribals, Dalits and other backward castes.

Tags: rahul gandhi, amit shah, bjp, congress, elections, karnataka, karnataka assembly election
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




