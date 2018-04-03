search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi doubts secular credentials of Mamata Banerjee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Apr 3, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 2:05 am IST
He criticised the West Bengal government and asked how it was ‘secular’ governance when Muslims were attacked.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: File/PTI)
 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: File/PTI)

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for continuous rise in communal violence in the country as well as the recent leak of the CBSE question paper.

He also questioned the West Bengal government’s ‘secular credentials’ and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi's ‘constitutional’ conduct in connection with the Asansol communal violence.

 

At a public meeting at Golconda, he criticised the West Bengal Governor for visiting only Hindu-dominated areas of the violence-hit city and ignoring the house of the Imam who lost his son in the riots. “At least you (Governor) should have visited the Imam’s house to offer condolence and assure support. It is your constitutional authority and responsibility to visit each of these places,” Mr Owaisi said.

He criticised the West Bengal government and asked how it was ‘secular’ governance when Muslims were attacked. The Imam’s younger son Sibtulla Rashidi was all-egedly killed in the violence and his body was found on Wednesday.

Mr Owaisi said as a Prime Minister, Mr Modi was responsible for the increase in such communal incidents and said his government had failed and yet he was silent, unwilling to condemn it.

He also questioned the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for keeping quite when the State was rocked by communal riots.

He said the Central government had failed in all issues of governance and Mr Modi should better help people set up pakoda stalls rather than carrying swords.

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, chief minister mamata banerjee, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 7 years after winning Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan award

Exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

India imposes 10 per cent tax on import of key smartphone components

Populated PCBs account for roughly half of a typical smartphone’s cost.
 

Mi A2 leak confirms 5.99-inch 18:9 display, 20MP cameras

Expected Mi A2 with dual cameras (Photo:TENNA)
 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit. (Photo: Pexels)
 

68-year-old claims eating only dark chocolate and grapes helped cure his diabetes

A compound found in cocoa is known to trigger secretion of the hormone insulin (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Basavaraj Bommai faces rebellion within BJP

Basavaraj Bommai

'Circus lions' surviving on 'leftovers': Yogi mocks SP-BSP bonhomie in UP

The chief minister targeted the opposition SP and the BSP during the Budget discussion in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. (Photo: PTI | File)

Mamata calls on Sonia, meets Shatrughan, Yashwant Sinha; BJP mocks CM

BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Dalit trip up: Amit Shah Mysuru gambit comes a cropper

BJP president Amit Shah with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer at Mysuru Palace on Friday. (Photo:KPN)

State of play: One Yogi down, but Siddaramaiah still has BJP to beat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham