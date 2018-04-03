Asaduddin Owaisi doubts secular credentials of Mamata Banerjee

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for continuous rise in communal violence in the country as well as the recent leak of the CBSE question paper.

He also questioned the West Bengal government’s ‘secular credentials’ and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi's ‘constitutional’ conduct in connection with the Asansol communal violence.

At a public meeting at Golconda, he criticised the West Bengal Governor for visiting only Hindu-dominated areas of the violence-hit city and ignoring the house of the Imam who lost his son in the riots. “At least you (Governor) should have visited the Imam’s house to offer condolence and assure support. It is your constitutional authority and responsibility to visit each of these places,” Mr Owaisi said.

He criticised the West Bengal government and asked how it was ‘secular’ governance when Muslims were attacked. The Imam’s younger son Sibtulla Rashidi was all-egedly killed in the violence and his body was found on Wednesday.

Mr Owaisi said as a Prime Minister, Mr Modi was responsible for the increase in such communal incidents and said his government had failed and yet he was silent, unwilling to condemn it.

He also questioned the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for keeping quite when the State was rocked by communal riots.

He said the Central government had failed in all issues of governance and Mr Modi should better help people set up pakoda stalls rather than carrying swords.